Azam FC, Singida face crucial tests as title race intensifies

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Mainland Premier League resumes today with two high-profile fixtures as big guns Azam FC and Singida Black Stars take to different venues in matches that could significantly reshape the league standings.

Azam FC will travel to Mwanza to face Pamba Jiji FC at CCM Kirumba Stadium in a 4pm kickoff, while Singida Black Stars will host Coastal Union at the Airtel Stadium in Singida Region starting at 2pm.

With the league table tightly contested, today’s encounters carry enormous weight for all four sides as they seek to strengthen their positions and maintain momentum in the race for top honors.

Singida head into their clash placed 10th on the table with 16 points from 10 matches.

They have registered four wins, four draws and two defeats so far this season.

A victory at home would see them climb closer to the top half and ease pressure as the competition gathers pace.

Their opponents, Coastal Union, are just a point behind in 12th place with 15 points.

Coastal have recorded three wins, six draws and six losses, making consistency their biggest challenge. A positive result away from home could spark a turnaround in their campaign.

In Mwanza, the spotlight will be on the showdown between Pamba Jiji and Azam FC, a fixture that promises fireworks given the narrow gap between the two sides.

Azam sit fifth with 22 points from 10 matches and remain among the league’s most consistent performers this season. Pamba Jiji, enjoying a strong run after their return to the top flight, are fourth with 23 points from 14 matches.

The one-point difference makes this encounter particularly decisive.

Should Azam claim victory, they could leapfrog Pamba and break into the top four, intensifying the race at the summit.

Pamba head coach Francis Baraza believes his team’s recent home form gives them confidence heading into the match, though he acknowledges the magnitude of the challenge ahead.

“The discipline we showed against Coastal Union and Namungo is what we must maintain against Azam. We’ve had more than two weeks of preparation since our last match, so we are ready to continue from where we left off,” said Baraza.