Tanzanians ‘neglecting crucial health necessity’

Dar es Salaam. While fitness routines, balanced diets and wellness products gain popularity, one crucial aspect of healthy living remains widely overlooked in Tanzania: sleep.

Health experts warn that poor sleeping habits are quietly affecting adults, particularly those over 30, whose bodies no longer repair and renew as efficiently as in youth.

“Sleep is not optional; it’s a biological necessity,” said Dr Mariam Charles, a lifestyle and wellness specialist. “Without enough rest, your brain performance drops, your immune system weakens, and you become more prone to diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and depression. Many still assume five hours is enough but it isn’t.”

Urban lifestyles, long working hours, and social media distractions have shortened the average person’s sleep. Many stay up late for work or entertainment, often without realising the long-term impact on their bodies.

Dr Mariam explained that sleep allows the body to detoxify and renew cells. “Between midnight and 3 a.m., the body works to cleanse itself.

Every day new cells form, and the best way to support healthy cell production is by getting adequate sleep. Naps or stimulants cannot replace deep, restorative night sleep.”

She added that age influences the body’s renewal process. “Young people recover quickly, but after 30, the body regenerates less efficiently.

Years of late nights can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, and other complications. Maintaining a healthy sleep routine is vital for long-term wellness.”

Medical professionals also point to stress, poor diet, and smoking as major contributors to respiratory and circulatory problems.

Dr Fabian Maricha highlighted the link between lifestyle habits and the proper functioning of these systems. “Balanced meals, regular exercise, and avoiding excessive alcohol and smoking all support good sleep,” he said.

Psychologist Shabani Riziki noted that sleeplessness often signals emotional strain. “Insomnia reflects the body’s response to mental overload. Work pressures, financial concerns, and family responsibilities keep minds active at night.”

Riziki recommends consistency and calm: “Regular bedtimes and waking times help the body maintain its natural rhythm. Limiting screen time and avoiding caffeine or alcohol before bed improves sleep quality.