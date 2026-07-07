TASAC showcases Maritime safety and investment opportunities at Sabasaba

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC) is using the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), popularly known as Sabasaba, to raise public awareness of maritime safety, promote its services and highlight investment opportunities in Tanzania's maritime sector.

Thousands of visitors have continued to tour the agency's exhibition stand, where they are receiving information on TASAC's mandate and the role it plays in regulating the country's maritime transport industry.

Speaking after visiting the pavilion on July 6, 2026, TASAC Director General Mohamed Salum thanked stakeholders and members of the public for the strong turnout and encouraged more people to visit the stand.

"I thank all stakeholders and members of the public who have visited the TASAC stand. I encourage everyone to come and learn more about TASAC, including the investment and business opportunities available in the maritime transport sector," Mr Salum said.

He said the trade fair offers an important platform for educating the public about TASAC's responsibility for promoting maritime safety, security and quality service delivery while supporting investment and sustainable growth in the sector.

The 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair opened on June 28 and will run until July 13, bringing together public and private institutions from Tanzania and abroad to showcase products, services and innovations.

Meanwhile, Kigoma Regional Administrative Secretary Hassan Rugwa visited the TASAC stand, where he received briefings on the agency's key functions, including vessel registration and inspection, enforcement of maritime laws and regulations, and protection of the marine environment from pollution caused by shipping activities.

After the visit, Mr Rugwa commended TASAC for its professionalism and commitment to strengthening regulation of Tanzania's maritime transport sector.

He said the agency has made a significant contribution to improving safety on the country's waterways, reducing marine accidents and increasing public awareness of the safe use of water transport.

He added that the achievements support the government's efforts to protect lives while conserving the country's marine and inland water ecosystems for future generations.

Mr Rugwa also urged TASAC to continue using public exhibitions such as Sabasaba to educate citizens and stakeholders about its services and responsibilities, saying greater public awareness would strengthen compliance with maritime safety standards.