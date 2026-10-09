TCC's Sh75 million technology boost to improve learning for students with special needs at DUCE

Dar es Salaam. Students with special educational needs at the Dar es Salaam University College of Education (DUCE) are expected to benefit from improved access to digital learning resources following the donation of technology equipment worth Sh75 million.

The equipment, donated by Tanzania Cigarette Public Limited Company (TCC Plc), is intended to address some of the learning challenges facing students who require specialised educational support.

It includes tablets, laptops, projectors and television screens, which are expected to improve access to educational materials and support more inclusive teaching and learning.

The initiative comes amid efforts to ensure that students with special educational needs have access to learning resources that enable them to participate more effectively in higher education.

Speaking during the handover, DUCE Director of Planning, Finance and Administration, Dr Thadei Sagamiko, said the equipment would help improve learning experiences for students with special educational needs.

He said the additional resources would also strengthen the institution's efforts to advance inclusive education.

TCC Plc Corporate Affairs and Communications Director Patricia Mhondo said the donation formed part of the company's investment in education and support for people with special needs.