The bicycle crossed an ocean, took Tanzania to the toilet, and now it's getting a farewell nobody saw coming

Let's start with the bicycle, because it has a messier past than half of Hollywood.

The very first one, built in 1817 by a German inventor named Karl von Drais, had no pedals. None. You sat on it and ran with your feet, like a grown man playing toddler. People called it the "running machine," and yes, they were mocked for it. A few decades later came the pedals, and with them the "boneshaker," a bike so brutal it was named after what it did to your skeleton.

Then Cuba went full drama

In the early 1990s, Cuba's fuel supply collapsed almost overnight. Cars stopped. Buses vanished. The island called it the "Special Period," and its answer was one of the biggest bicycle rollouts in modern history: more than a million bikes, many of them the famously tough Chinese Flying Pigeon, hitting the streets in a matter of months.

That is when the real magic happened. With no spare parts, Cubans became geniuses. Bottle caps became bells. Scrap became saddles. Frames were welded, re-welded and welded again. The result was a fleet of bicycles that are half machine, half folk art, and every one of them has survived things a showroom bike could never dream of. Hold that thought.

Enter Carlos "Kalit Samaki”

Now the plot thickens. Carlos "Kalito Samaki” went to Cuba, saw those bikes, and came home to Tanzania with an idea that made people do a double take.

At Kukuku, you don't walk to the toilet. You RIDE to the toilet.

Read that again. A bicycle. To the bathroom. You don't stroll past the food and head to the facilities like a normal person. You hop on a bike, you get a ride, and that is how you get there. As far as anyone can tell, nothing like it has ever happened in Tanzania, and guests who've tried it are telling their friends, who are refusing to believe it until they see it with their own eyes. Then they get on the bike, and suddenly they're the ones telling everybody.

So, who thinks of this? Who sees a bathroom trip and decides it should be an event? A revolutionary, that's who. He took a plain, everyday habit and turned it into an experience, and honestly, you can't go back to walking after that.

So, what is KWG Group cooking?

Now for the question the whole town is asking, and the one that is making everybody a little nervous.

What is going to happen next at KWG Group?

This weekend, the bicycle gets its farewell. One last ride, one last bell, one last lap of honour. It's a goodbye with a pulse, the kind where you laugh, you cheer, and you might need sunglasses by the end of it. But if you think the party stops when the bikes roll out, you haven't been paying attention.

These are the people who turned a bathroom trip into the talk of the town. They keep handing clients experiences nobody else even thought of, and they never seem to repeat themselves. How do they do it? Where do the ideas come from? What's the secret behind a team that keeps pulling surprises out of thin air? Nobody's saying. The next move is locked down tighter than a celebrity wedding, and the people closest to it are enjoying the guessing far too much to help.

Here's what we do know. The bicycle was invented because the world needed a new way to move. Cuba pedalled through its hardest years on two wheels and a bottle-cap bell. And a man named Kalito carried that story home and turned it into something Tanzania had never seen. The bicycle was never the point. It was the proof.

So when a team can make a toilet run the most talked-about part of a night out, imagine what they've got planned for the next chapter. The bikes are leaving. The surprise is arriving.