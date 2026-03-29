Thousands access free eye care services in Temeke

Dar es Salaam. Thousands of residents from Mbagala and surrounding areas in Temeke Municipality turned out yesterday for free eye examinations, counselling, and treatment services provided by CCBRT Hospital.

The initiative is part of CCBRT’s ongoing programme to combat eye problems among Tanzanians and prevent avoidable blindness.

“We are pleased to see such a large turnout for eye examinations, counselling and treatment,” said Chief Officer for Community Development and Research, Ms Rhoda Ndakwe. She noted that demand for these services remains high.

Speaking on behalf of CCBRT Chief Executive Officer, Ms Brenda Msangi, Ms Ndakwe highlighted the hospital’s system for providing community eye care and counselling to reduce the risk of blindness and other eye disabilities.

She acknowledged the support of the Christian Blind Mission (CBM), which partnered with CCBRT to make the initiative possible, and called on other stakeholders to join similar efforts to reach more people across the country. She also expressed gratitude to donors, including CBM and Light for the World (LFTW).

“Through collaboration with partners, CCBRT provides essential eye care services, including early detection of conditions such as glaucoma and cataracts. That is why we organise camps like these,” she said. “Our goal is to identify conditions early and ensure timely treatment for patients.”

CCBRT Hospital is among the few specialised hospitals in Tanzania offering a wide range of services, including eye care, fistula treatment, kidney care and dialysis, orthopaedic services, maternal and gynaecological care, surgery, radiology, and more.