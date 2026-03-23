Thousands flock GGML booth as HIV campaign gains momentum in Moshi

Moshi. Thousands of visitors attending the Kilimanjaro Marathon 2026 have thronged the GGML Kili Challenge Against HIV/AIDS exhibition booth, seeking information on the initiative and its role in supporting the country’s fight against HIV.

The booth, set up as part of the marathon’s exhibition activities, has become a key information centre, offering insights into how the programme operates through the Kili Trust and how contributions are channelled to national HIV response efforts.

Participants and visitors have been engaging with representatives at the booth to better understand the impact of the initiative, particularly in promoting awareness, prevention and access to services.

Related National Marathon exhibition boosts GGML HIV awareness drive

The exhibition also attracted high-profile leaders, including the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, who received a detailed briefing on the Kili Challenge and projects implemented under the Kili Trust.

Moshi District Commissioner, Godfrey Mnzava, visited the booth on March 21, where he was updated on the programme’s implementation and its contribution to community health. Minister Makonda later made a second visit on March 22, coinciding with the peak of the exhibition and the marathon race day.

A major highlight of the initiative is the provision of free HIV testing services at the booth, conducted in collaboration with the Tanzania Commission for AIDS (TACAIDS). Visitors have been able to access on-site testing, while others received free self-testing kits for use at their convenience.

The effort is part of broader national strategies aimed at achieving the first “95” target—ensuring that at least 95 percent of people know their HIV status.

Speaking during the event, GGML Senior Sustainability Manager, Gilbert Mworia, said the exhibition offers a direct platform to engage communities and stakeholders.

“These exhibitions enable us to provide accurate information about the contribution of the Kili Challenge to national efforts against HIV/AIDS, as well as to show stakeholders how they can take part,” he said.

Kili Trust Manager and GGML Communications and Public Relations Manager, Stephen Mhando, underscored the importance of partnerships in sustaining the initiative.

“We continue to collaborate with stakeholders and the community to support prevention, testing and care efforts. Platforms like these help demonstrate how collective participation can contribute to national goals in the fight against HIV/AIDS,” he said.

The GGML Kili Challenge has remained a key feature of the Kilimanjaro Marathon, using the popular sporting event as a platform to mobilise communities, raise awareness and strengthen the country’s response to HIV/AIDS.