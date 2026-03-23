Stanbic named best international private bank for second year

Dar es Salaam. Stanbic Bank Tanzania’s Private Banking Division has won three global awards at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026, including Best International Private Bank for the second year in a row.

The bank also received awards for Best Bank for Next Generation and Best Bank for Client Service. The awards were presented in London last week following an assessment by an independent panel of industry experts.

The recognition comes as Tanzania’s economy continues to grow, with the Bank of Tanzania projecting growth of about five to six percent, supported by expansion in private sector credit and investment. The trend has contributed to increased wealth creation among entrepreneurs, professionals and family-owned businesses.

According to the Ministry of Finance, small and medium enterprises continue to account for a large share of employment and economic activity, increasing demand for financial advisory and wealth management services.

The Best International Private Bank award recognises Stanbic’s work in linking local clients to international markets and investment opportunities while maintaining domestic operations.

The Best Bank for Next Generation award reflects growing demand for succession planning as more family businesses prepare for leadership transition. The Best Bank for Client Service award recognises the bank’s advisory support and long-term engagement with clients.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania chief executive Manzi Rwegasira said the awards reflect changes in how wealth is created and managed in the country.

“In Tanzania, wealth often supports families and businesses. As it grows, there is a need for proper planning to ensure continuity and stability,” he said.

Bank of Tanzania data shows that private sector credit remains low as a share of GDP compared to more developed markets, indicating room for expansion in structured financial services.

Head of Personal and Private Banking Omari Mtiga said private banking now focuses on long-term planning.

“Our role is to understand our clients’ businesses, families and future plans and help them manage wealth in a structured way,” he said.

Acting Head of Private Banking Beatrice Kisoka said more clients are seeking advice on succession, governance and financial planning.