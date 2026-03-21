Marathon exhibition boosts GGML HIV awareness drive

Moshi. The Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) Kili Challenge has taken centre stage at the Kilimanjaro Marathon 2026 exhibition, using the platform to intensify awareness and mobilise support in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Implemented through the GGML Kili Trust, the initiative is among key participants at the three-day exhibition taking place at Ushirika Grounds from March 20 to 22, alongside the popular race widely known as the “People’s Race.”

The GGML Kilimanjaro Challenge Against HIV/AIDS seeks to bring together stakeholders from across the country to support prevention, treatment, care and community-based interventions targeting people living with HIV.

Visitors to the GGML Kili Challenge booth are being offered an opportunity to learn more about the initiative, ongoing projects and ways to get involved, including making pledges and registering for the main Kili Challenge event scheduled for July 2026.

Organisers said the Trust has this year strengthened collaboration with civil society organisations implementing HIV and AIDS programmes in different regions, a move aimed at improving efficiency and expanding outreach to more beneficiaries.

In a further push to promote awareness and early detection, HIV testing services are being provided at the booth in collaboration with national stakeholders, including the Tanzania Commission for AIDS (TACAIDS).

GGML Kili Trust manager Stephen Mhando said the initiative remains committed to supporting national efforts to combat HIV/AIDS through partnerships and community mobilisation.

“We invite all marathon participants and exhibition visitors to stop by our booth, learn more about what we do and see how they can contribute—either individually or as institutions,” he said.

Established in 2002, the GGML Kili Challenge has continued to unite individuals, organisations and partners in raising funds and awareness for HIV-related interventions across the country.