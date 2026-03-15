Three women to undergo free IVF treatment in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. Three women have been selected to receive free In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment at the Kairuki Green IVF Centre (KGIVF) in Bunju A Mianzini, Dar es Salaam.

The winners were announced at the weekend during a draw held as part of International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the Kairuki Health Education Network (KHEN). The draw was conducted by the guest of honour, Jokate Mwegelo.

The women were chosen from more than 137 applicants from across Tanzania. IVF treatment in the country typically costs between Sh18 million and Sh20 million, making it unaffordable for many families.

KGIVF Director Clementina Kairuki said the selected women will receive the service free of charge, covering all stages from initial procedures to embryo implantation.

“This initiative is part of commemorating International Women’s Day and supporting women who dream of starting a family but cannot afford fertility treatment,” she said.

Dr Kairuki, a gynaecologist, said that about 30 per cent of women who seek fertility services at the centre are unable to pay for treatment.

“Many couples face fertility challenges. Some women experience stigma, family pressure, or even divorce because they cannot have children. Studies show that one in six marriages faces such issues, which is why we felt it was important to provide this opportunity,” she said.

She noted that the centre continues to raise awareness about infertility and available treatment options, including IVF.

Gracing the event, Jokate Mwegelo praised KHEN for its contribution to healthcare and education in the region, highlighting its achievements, including Kairuki Hospital, Kairuki Green IVF Centre, a pharmaceutical plant in Kibaha, and Hubert Kairuki Memorial University.

“I am a supporter of Kairuki and today I officially become an ambassador of the institution. I will continue to promote its work because it sets a great example in serving the community,” she said.