TLS to meet on implementing National Vision 2050

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania gears up for major developmental milestones under the National Vision 2050, leading lawyers are set to meet to discuss the plan’s implementation and the vital role of legal professionals in promoting ethics, human rights, and accountability.

The Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) will hold its annual conference at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) from 27 April to 2 May 2026. The theme for this year’s meeting is “Implementing National Vision 2050: TLS’s Role in Strengthening Professional Ethics, Good Governance, Human Rights, and the Rule of Law to Promote Justice and Accountability”. Chief Justice George Masaju will officiate the opening session.

TLS President Boniface Mwabukusi said the conference will also launch a five-year strategic plan aligned with the National Vision 2050, emphasising integrity, good governance and accountability.

“The conference calls on every lawyer to lead with integrity and remain a strong safeguard of the rule of law,” he said. “It will examine how TLS can implement Article Four of its mandate, including advising the government and assisting citizens.”

Mwabukusi said that the event will explore lawyers’ role in upholding workplace ethics, human rights, and accountability to build a modern and equitable society. A highlight will be a forum for senior lawyers to discuss institutional responsibility and how the profession can contribute to Vision 2050 beyond courtrooms.

He outlined the conference schedule, noting that on 29 April, the Multi-Dimension Forum Beyond Legal Practice 2026 will focus on lawyers’ lives outside the courtroom, including financial management, nutrition, and work-life balance.

This will be followed on 30 April by the Senior Lawyers Forum 2026, under the theme “From Experience to Excellence”, where senior practitioners will provide guidance on the future of justice delivery in Tanzania and discuss how TLS can effectively fulfil its statutory duties.

Mwabukusi said influential legal experts will lead discussions and provide practical opportunities for TLS to implement Article Four in support of citizens.