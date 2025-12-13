TMA 2025 postponed as BASATA cites administrative reasons

This year’s Tanzania Music Awards are set to be aired on MTV and BET television networks. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Ramadhani Ismail

Journalist

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam.  

The National Arts Council (BASATA) has officially postponed the 2025 Tanzania Music Awards (TMA), which were scheduled to take place today December 13, 2025.

In a statement released through its official social media platforms, the council said the decision to postpone the prestigious music awards ceremony had been reached, noting that a new date for the event will be announced in due course.

The council did not disclose the specific reasons behind the postponement but assured artistes, industry stakeholders, and music fans that further communication will follow once arrangements are finalized.

BASATA also issued an apology to all parties involved, acknowledging the inconvenience the sudden change may cause, particularly to artists and stakeholders who had already made preparations for the ceremony.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused. We would like to inform the public that the TMA event that was scheduled to take place on December 13, 2025, has been postponed until a new date is officially announced,” the statement said.

The Tanzania Music Awards are among the country’s most anticipated annual entertainment events, celebrating outstanding achievements in the music industry. 

The postponement has sparked discussions across social media platforms, with fans and industry players awaiting clarity on the future of the awards.

