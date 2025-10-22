Training to impart skills to farmers, small processors

Dodoma. The A large-scale training initiative bringing together more than 1,000 farmers and small-scale processors from Dodoma, Singida, Iringa, and Mbeya has commenced, marking a major step in government efforts to empower rural producers and transform agriculture into a modern, profitable sector.

The programme, launched yesterday, seeks to equip farmers, particularly youth and women, with advanced skills in agribusiness, value addition, and entrepreneurship.

It also aims to enhance access to modern technology, infrastructure, and markets as part of broader strategies to industrialise the sector and promote inclusive economic growth.

Speaking at the launch, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disabilities), Ms Zuhura Yunus, said the government remains steadfast in supporting farmers to move from subsistence production to sustainable, commercial agriculture.

She urged participants to stay committed despite the challenges they face, noting that agriculture demands patience, endurance, and long-term vision.

“The government recognises the gaps in the value chain, and that is why we have brought you together to gain the knowledge needed to address them,” she said. Ms Yunus underscored the critical role agriculture continues to play in Tanzania’s economy, contributing 26.5 percent of GDP, employing about 65 percent of the workforce, and accounting for nearly 30 percent of export earnings.

She added that the sector holds vast potential for wealth creation and job opportunities through the sale and processing of agricultural produce.

She further explained that the training aligns with the country’s long-term development goals, as outlined in the Dira 2050, which aspires to build a competitive, diversified economy underpinned by industrialisation and a skilled labour force.

Dodoma Regional Administrative Secretary, Aziza Mumba, observed that the processing industry still faces hurdles, particularly due to a shortage of technical expertise and limited capital. “Some processors struggle even to design quality packaging and often import simple materials such as label paper,” she said.