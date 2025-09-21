Horticultural body’s entrepreneurship training benefits thousands of Tanzanians

Arusha. More than 50,000 youth and women across Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar have gained modern agribusiness skills through Taha’s BUS (Bäuerliche Unternehmer Schulungen) programme, designed to transition farmers from subsistence farming to market-oriented entrepreneurship.

Over the past five years, the programme has supported at least 5,000 outstanding trainees with start-up grants, enabling them to acquire machinery and other essential tools to launch their ventures.

Taha’s Chief Programs Manager, Simon Mlay, said those who did not receive grants were linked to financial institutions for loans and connected to relevant markets.

“Every year, we witness new ideas and growing awareness as young people draft business blueprints and seize opportunities for growth,” Mr Mlay said during the BUS award competition held over the weekend.

Traditionally, smallholder farmers in Tanzania focused on subsistence farming with limited attention to markets or innovation, said BUS Training Coordinator Alex Allen. He noted that BUS is reshaping this mindset by training farmers to analyse their environment, identify opportunities, and design viable business plans.

“Once awakened, farmers start seeing their future differently. They develop clear business concepts and actionable plans,” said Master Trainer Kassim Abdullah Kassim.

The BUS curriculum is divided into three levels: BUS I focuses on practical learning and self-discovery, encouraging farmers to think beyond tradition; BUS II covers business analysis and market creation, often the most challenging stage requiring analytical and mathematical skills; while BUS III teaches business planning mastery, giving participants the confidence to turn entrepreneurial visions into action.

Although tailored for farmers and livestock keepers, the principles are relevant to anyone with an entrepreneurial mindset.

One standout 2025 pitch came from Issa Shamte Omar, a banana farmer from Pemba, who won Sh13.75 million in seed funding for his Bokashi compost business. “I pitched every year and kept improving until this year I convinced the judges,” he said, urging peers to persist.

Other 2025 winners included Hussein Ahmada (Sh8.25 million), Amina Seif Mohamed (Sh5.5 million), Wisely Salim (Sh2.75 million), and Mussa Jacob (Sh2.75 million).

The programme’s success is supported by strong partnerships with Andreas Hermes Akademie (AHA), Germany’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security of Saxony, TISEZA, local governments, and financial institutions.

To date, 37 trainers, 29 from Zanzibar and eight from Arusha, Kilimanjaro, and Manyara, have been certified to extend the programme’s reach. Classes remain small, about 20 participants, to ensure intensive learning.

Taha Board Member Dr Edmond Matafu praised participants for creativity, while judges encouraged farmers to become proactive market researchers. “We want farmers to systematically investigate market needs daily,” said Bahati Ntweve of Arusha City Council.