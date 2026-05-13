Mirerani: 100 licensed brokers join Tanzanite gemstone auction in transparent digital bidding process

Mirerani, Simanjiro. One hundred licensed small-scale gemstone traders (brokers) have taken part in the Tanzanite gemstone auction held in Mirerani, a small mining town in Simanjiro District, Manyara Region.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, Mirerani Resident Mining Officer (RMO) George Kaseza said the 100 traders had registered to participate in the auction, which is being conducted at the Mirerani gemstone market building.

Mr Kaseza explained that the traders were participating after registering and submitting their bids online, following a transparent inspection of the gemstones.

He said all eligible small-scale traders with valid licences were given the opportunity to take part without restriction.

He added that the auction process has been running for three days, with final sales scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026, when successful bidders will be determined through the online system.

Manyara Region Miners Association (Marema), Mirerani branch Secretary, Rachel Njau, praised the process, saying it had been conducted fairly and without any form of discrimination.

Ms Njau said the auction had allowed all licensed buyers to register and place their bids online after inspecting and approving the gemstones themselves.

“Mr Kaseza has done well in overseeing this auction properly. All small traders have been treated fairly and we have not received any complaints,” she said.

One of the participating traders, Kalokola Mahamoud, said the auction was free of bias.

Mr Kalokola said it was an open market system where the highest and best bidder submitted online would be awarded the gemstones after offering the most competitive price.

“Mr Kaseza has conducted this auction in a highly professional manner. He involved officials from the Tanzania Mercantile Exchange (TMX), which operates under the Ministry of Finance, to oversee the process,” he said.

Another trader, Khadija Ally, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to register and participate in the digital trading system.