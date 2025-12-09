New driver database aims to boost trust and transparency in transport sector

Dar es Salaam. Small and medium-sized transport operators have welcomed a new initiative designed to strengthen relations between drivers and vehicle owners, following the launch of a national driver database.

The digital platform was developed by the Tanzania Small and Medium Transport Owners Association (Tamstoa) in partnership with the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra).

The platform comes at a time when mistrust, weak record-keeping and growing operational disputes have increasingly strained relations between drivers and transport owners across the country.

For years, transport operators have lamented the difficulty of verifying drivers’ backgrounds, while drivers have argued that the absence of formal employment records has exposed them to unfair dismissal, delayed payments and unfounded allegations.

Tamstoa chairman, Mr Chuki Shaban, described the new system as a major turning point for the sector, noting that it introduces a shared digital space where verified employment histories, training credentials and compliance records can be accessed by both owners and drivers.

“Through the system, we will be able to confirm employment histories, training records and compliance levels before hiring drivers,” he said.

He added that the database also empowers drivers by giving them access to an authenticated professional profile that captures their experience and conduct on the road. This, he said, could protect them from wrongful accusations and promote fair treatment in the workplace.

Latra’s head of public relations and communications, Mr Salum Pazzy, said the platform will play a critical role in enhancing safety, transparency and efficiency in the transport sector.

“By integrating the database with Latra’s digital monitoring systems, authorities will be able to respond more swiftly to misconduct, track disciplinary cases and enforce existing transport regulations more effectively,” he said.

Mr Pazzy further highlighted the safety benefits, emphasising that the system will help ensure only qualified and compliant drivers operate commercial vehicles. Faster verification and streamlined performance-tracking tools, he noted, are expected to curb misconduct and strengthen regulatory oversight.

A representative of the Tanzania Drivers Workers Union (TDWU), who identified himself as Mr George, told The Citizen that the platform offers drivers a formal identity within the industry while safeguarding them from employer negligence.

“The new database brings a sense of relief. Many of us have worked for years without formal contracts, and when something goes wrong, owners simply say you are no longer needed. With this database, at least there will be an official record showing where we worked and how we performed,” he said.



Another driver said disputes often arise when vehicles suffer mechanical problems.



“Sometimes owners blame drivers for faults caused by old or poorly maintained vehicles. Without proper documentation, you can be punished for something beyond your control. A transparent system will help to resolve such misunderstandings,” he said. He added that the collaboration with Latra marks the first time transport owners, drivers and regulators are connected through a unified information system. “This platform will ensure decisions are based on facts, not speculation,” he said.

The database is viewed as an important step towards restoring trust and promoting professionalism in a sector long affected by informal practices. Drivers and owners alike are calling for nationwide adoption of the system, describing it as essential for building a fairer, safer and more transparent transport industry.