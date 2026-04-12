Two die in Mwanza road accident, two others arrested over fraud

Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC) Wilbrod Mutafungwa speaks to journalists at his office in Mwanza Region on Sunday, April 12, 2026. PHOTO | PRAISEGOD MGUMBA

By  PraiseGod

Mwanza. Two people, a driver and a passenger, have died in a road accident at Igaka Village along the Sengerema–Geita road, police in Mwanza Region reported on Sunday.

Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC) Wilbrod Mutafungwa told a press conference on Sunday, April 12, 2026, that the accident involved a saloon car and a bus, noting that preliminary investigations indicated that overspeeding by the saloon car driver caused the crash.

“The excessive speed of the saloon car caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which veered off the road before colliding with a bus travelling in the opposite direction,” he said, noting that both the driver and a passenger in the saloon car died.

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He urged motorists and other road users to observe traffic rules to avoid preventable accidents.

In a separate incident, police have arrested two people for allegedly impersonating government officials and defrauding members of the public.

The suspects are businessman Azizi Makongoro (45), a resident of Kisesa in Magu District, and businessman Venance Mininga (42), a resident of Capri Point in Nyamagana District.

RPC Mutafungwa said the suspects were arrested on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at around 8pm at Trapia Hotel in Nyamagana District, and that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

He said the suspects allegedly deceived citizens with various problems involving government institutions, falsely claiming they could assist them in exchange for money.

He further advised members of the public to follow official procedures when seeking services from public institutions and to avoid engaging in transactions with unauthorised individuals.

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