Two die in Mwanza road accident, two others arrested over fraud

Mwanza. Two people, a driver and a passenger, have died in a road accident at Igaka Village along the Sengerema–Geita road, police in Mwanza Region reported on Sunday.
Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC) Wilbrod Mutafungwa told a press conference on Sunday, April 12, 2026, that the accident involved a saloon car and a bus, noting that preliminary investigations indicated that overspeeding by the saloon car driver caused the crash.
“The excessive speed of the saloon car caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which veered off the road before colliding with a bus travelling in the opposite direction,” he said, noting that both the driver and a passenger in the saloon car died.