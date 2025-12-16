UDSM breaks ground in Kagera with campus construction launch

Bukoba. The government has officially commenced the construction of a University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) campus in Kagera, valued at Sh14.09 billion.

This initiative places renewed scrutiny on the country’s oldest university to deliver quality, relevance, and impact beyond Dar es Salaam.

Kagera Region has long been recognised as one of Tanzania’s most education-conscious areas, producing generations of scholars and senior civil servants who have significantly influenced national policy and public life.

However, despite this reputation, the region has historically faced the irony of lacking a university campus.

During the foundation stone laying ceremony on December 15, 2025, conducted on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Vice-President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi emphasised that the project is about more than just buildings; it is about preparing the future workforce of Tanzania.

“Education, especially higher education, plays a crucial role in producing the nation’s human capital,” said Dr Nchimbi. He added, “This investment is intended to ensure that our young people acquire skills relevant to the economy and national development.”

The construction of the campus is part of the Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET) project, which is financed by the World Bank and executed by the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology. This initiative aims to modernize universities, expand access, and align teaching and research with labor market needs.

Education minister Prof Adolf Mkenda stated that the Kagera campus reflects a deliberate policy shift initiated by President Hassan to address regional imbalances in access to university education.

“Initially, the plan focused on improving existing campuses and centers. However, the President directed that universities be spread to underserved areas,” explained Prof Mkenda. He emphasised the importance of this decision for Kagera, highlighting both its symbolic and practical significance.

At the ceremony, UDSM Chancellor and former President Jakaya Kikwete remarked on the region’s strong connection to education. “The identity of elders from this region is reflected in their levels of education.

In almost every village, you’ll find a professor or someone with a PhD,” he noted, pointing out that the absence of a public university campus starkly contrasted with this educational legacy.

Acknowledging the need for a university, President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed that a UDSM campus be established in Kagera. “Your task now is to ensure that students enroll and that more land is reserved for future expansion,” Mr Kikwete explained.

He stressed that UDSM must uphold academic standards as it grows. “We are committed to providing higher education of international quality.

We do not want graduates whose degrees are regarded as equivalent to diplomas abroad. Our education must meet current global demands,” he insisted.

The campus will feature lecture theaters, classrooms, computer laboratories, staff offices, student hostels, and support facilities.

It is expected to enroll its first cohort of 660 students, initially focusing on business and ICT-related programs, with plans to increase enrollment to 1,200 within three years.

UDSM Vice-Chancellor Prof William Anangisye stated that this project aligns with the university’s broader mandate to support national transformation through teaching, research, and innovation.

He mentioned that UDSM has been allocated $49.5 million under the HEET program for strategic projects, including regional campuses.

“This campus is not just an extension of UDSM; it serves as a tool for economic and social change,” said Prof Anangisye, noting that programs will be tailored to address the economic realities of the Lake Zone.

The project has been met with enthusiasm at the regional level. Kagera Regional Commissioner Fatma Mwassa expressed that the campus fulfills a long-held aspiration for the residents.

“This has been a significant dream for the people of Kagera to have an institution of UDSM’s caliber. The laying of this foundation stone is clear evidence that this dream is becoming a reality,” said Ms Mwassa.

She added that the region is already mobilising investors to support student hostels and other services, highlighting the campus’s potential to stimulate local economic growth.

Local education analyst and retired teacher James Rutashobya stated that the arrival of UDSM could help reverse the trend of students and resources flowing out of Kagera.

“For years, our brightest students had to leave Kagera for higher education. This campus changes that narrative and creates new opportunities for families and businesses,” he said.