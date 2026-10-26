UDSM marks 65 years with call to protect education legacy, environment

Dar es Salaam. The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has marked 65 years of advancing higher education, research and leadership development in Tanzania, using tree planting to renew its commitment to environmental conservation and future generations.

The anniversary celebrations, held at the university’s main campus on October 25, 2026, reflected on the institution’s growth from its modest beginnings in Dar es Salaam to an expanding university serving communities across the country.

As it looks towards the next 65 years, the university is seeking to preserve its educational legacy while promoting environmental responsibility among students, staff and the wider public.

Speaking during the celebrations, UDSM Vice-Chancellor Prof William Anangisye said the institution began on Lumumba Street in Dar es Salaam and had since expanded its presence to several parts of the country.

“We are in Zanzibar, Nzega, Dodoma and Mbeya, and we are now going to Kagera and Lindi. This university was established through the contributions of Tanzanians to help Tanzanian children access education,” he said.

Prof Anangisye said the university’s development had also benefited from the support of national leaders, from the country’s founding President, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, to President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“We have every reason to thank our national leaders, from Mwalimu Nyerere to Samia, who have supported us to ensure UDSM reaches where it is today,” he said.

The vice-chancellor said the university was proud of its alumni, including people who had risen to senior leadership positions in Tanzania and beyond. He cited Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni among those who had studied at the institution.

He urged university staff to reflect on its journey and consider how it could continue serving the public.

“Today, we are planting trees as part of the 65th anniversary celebrations and as the beginning of another 65 years. UDSM exists to serve the people,” he said.

Beyond celebrating academic achievements, the anniversary provided an opportunity to highlight the role of universities in addressing environmental challenges.

UDSM’s Department of Botany head, Prof Samora Andrew, said tree planting was intended to promote conservation and encourage people to take greater responsibility for protecting the environment.

He said trees provided oxygen and other important resources, including timber and fuel, but stressed the importance of choosing species suited to the local environment.

“We advise people and experts involved in tree planting to use indigenous species because they support insects and other living organisms,” he said.

Indigenous trees can help sustain biodiversity by providing habitats and food for wildlife, while contributing to the protection of natural vegetation.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor responsible for Research, Prof Nelson Boniface, said UDSM valued the protection of trees and natural vegetation, which also supported wildlife.

He said the university had more than 42,000 students, presenting an opportunity to make a significant contribution to environmental conservation if each student planted a tree.

With a large student population and a research mandate, the university can also use its influence to encourage practical solutions to environmental and social challenges.

Prof Boniface added that UDSM research had contributed to communities in various areas, including business and entrepreneurship.

Students celebrate institutional growth

The anniversary also offered an opportunity for academic units and students to reflect on the institution’s achievements and future ambitions.

Undergraduate programmes coordinator at the University of Dar es Salaam School of Law (UDSoL), Sesilia Ngaiza, said the school was proud of its contribution to the university’s history.

She described tree planting as a symbol of continued growth and renewal.

“Our expectation is for the School of Law to continue growing like a planted tree. Tree planting symbolises the university’s development and the beginning of another 65 years,” she said.

UDSM Students’ Organisation (DARUSO) president Mwakigowe Steven urged students to take pride in the university’s achievements and recognise the opportunities that higher education offered.

He said the university had grown from an institution with just 11 students at its establishment to one with more than 40,000 students today.