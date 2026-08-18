Uhuru Torch Race launches Sh18 billion projects in Shinyanga

Kishapu. A total of 45 development projects worth Sh18 billion are expected to be launched during the Uhuru Torch race in Shinyanga Region, covering Kishapu, Shinyanga and Kahama districts.

Speaking on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, during the reception of the Uhuru Torch at Mwigumbi Village in Mondo Ward, Kishapu District, Shinyanga Regional Commissioner, Ms Mboni Mhita, said the projects would directly benefit residents.

“In Shinyanga Region, which has three districts, the Uhuru Torch will launch 45 projects worth Sh18 billion. These projects will directly benefit residents. I urge residents to turn out in large numbers to receive the Uhuru Torch wherever it passes,” said Ms Mhita.

Speaking on behalf of the CRDB Bank chief executive officer, the bank’s director of lending, Mr Exavery Makwi, urged residents to keep their money safely in banks and carefully consider their options before investing in businesses.

“Residents should think carefully before investing in businesses. You should not find yourself investing your money in many businesses, only to lose track of where the money has gone. If you take time to think carefully and keep your money in the bank, you will have a better opportunity to invest in the right business,” said Mr Makwi.

He added that the construction of the Maganzo branch building cost Sh700 million, aimed at taking financial services close to citizens.

“We have improved our services by offering interest-free loans. We also provide financing for modern agricultural equipment such as tractors, ploughs and other machinery,” added Mr Makwi.

CRDB Bank director of lending, Mr Exavery Makwi, reads a project report during the reception of the Uhuru Torch in Mwigumbi Village, Mondo Ward, Kishapu District, Shinyanga Region on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. PHOTO | HELLEN MDINDA

Uhuru Torch race leader, Mr Wazo Mwang’onda, commended CRDB Bank for providing interest-free loans to residents, particularly businesspeople, as well as financing modern agricultural equipment.

“When you take a loan, go and put it to productive use and repay it gradually. I commend the bank for providing loans, including interest-free loans, as well as modern agricultural equipment that enables farmers to engage in productive farming,” said Mr Mwang’onda.

He further commended the government for creating an enabling environment for investors to invest in the country, saying such investments contribute to development.