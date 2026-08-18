Tanzania’s Tanga Port upgrades trigger capacity boom, dry port push

Tanga. Major infrastructure upgrades at Tanga Port have significantly boosted operational efficiency and cargo traffic, prompting maritime stakeholders to convene and chart strategies, including setting up dry ports, to avert potential congestion.

The improvements stem from substantial government investments, notably dredging the port's depth from three to 13 metres alongside expanding and upgrading berths.

These measures have enhanced the facility's capacity to accommodate larger vessels and handle higher cargo volumes seamlessly.

Speaking at the maritime stakeholders' meeting on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, Tanga Regional Commissioner, Dr Batilda Burian, disclosed that during the 2025/26 financial year, the port targeted 1,643,363 tonnes of cargo.

However, operational efficiency enabled the port to surpass the goal, handling approximately 1.7 million tonnes.

Dr Burian detailed that while the port was scheduled to serve 364 ships in 2025, it handled 616 vessels by June 2026, achieving 196 percent of its target.

Passenger traffic also surged from a target of 59,990 to 110,356 passengers by June 2026.

“Financially, the port was projected to collect Sh85.4 billion, but as of June 2026, revenue collections reached Sh138.6 billion,” stated Dr Burian, adding that this rapid expansion necessitated proactive engagement between shipping agents and port management to prevent congestion.

Representing the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) director general, Mr Joseph Lukindo outlined that under TPA's Five-Year Strategic Plan, Tanga Port is projected to handle 4.5 million tonnes of cargo annually by 2030/31.

He explained that this trajectory represents an annual growth rate of roughly 19.8 percent, effectively doubling current cargo traffic over the next five years.

“Dry ports are essential for expanding off-dock storage, reducing internal port congestion, and accelerating vehicle turnaround times,” emphasised Mr Lukindo.

Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (Tasac) director general, Mr Mohamed Salim, observed that given Tanga Port’s constrained physical footprint, off-dock storage facilities are vital to handle increasing cargo flows.

“Dry ports function as port extensions approved by TPA, allowing private investors to support port efficiency,” noted Mr Salim.