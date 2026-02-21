Unity at the table: Oryx Gas supports Tanzanians through Lent and Ramadhan

Dar es Salaam. Oryx Gas Tanzania has described this year’s rare convergence of two fasting seasons as a powerful symbol of national unity.

In a rare occurrence, both Muslims and Christians commenced their holy fasts this week: the 30-day Ramadhan for Muslims and the 40-day Lent for Christians.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Friday, February 21, 2026, during the launch of the ‘Pishi la Kibabe’ promotion, Oryx Gas Tanzania managing director, Mr Benoit Araman, said the initiative aims to encourage clean energy use during this unique period of shared devotion.

"This is a significant concept for togetherness which I want to spread throughout the Tanzanian community," said Mr Araman, noting that Oryx Gas remains a pioneer in the energy sector.

He reaffirmed the company's commitment to promoting clean cooking energy nationwide, aiming to ensure every Tanzanian household owns at least one gas cylinder.

The ‘Pishi la Kibabe’ promotion is specifically designed to drive the adoption of clean energy during the Ramadhan and Lent seasons.

"My team and I intend to expand this campaign through such incentives so more users can adopt clean energy plans. I urge families to use Oryx Gas during these holy months, when evening cooking increases significantly," insisted Mr Araman.

Earlier, Oryx Gas Tanzania marketing and sales manager, Mr Shaban Fundi, said the promotion includes a price reduction for the six-kilogramme cylinder, which will retail at Sh37,000 nationwide.

He said customers purchasing or refilling gas at designated Oryx outlets and 'Mangi' shops would receive instant Iftar gifts as a token of gratitude.

“Our slogan is ‘What differentiates us is our unity.’ We believe the most meaningful moments happen at the table when families cook, fast, and pray together,” said Mr Fundi.

He explained that the initiative is a way of standing with the community, inviting Tanzanians to "Cook together, fast together with Oryx Gas" for safety, affordability, and reliability.

Regarding costs, Mr Fundi noted that while a six-kilogramme cylinder costs at least Sh80,000 to land in the country, Oryx typically retails it at Sh40,000, further discounted to Sh37,000 during this campaign.

“We have lowered prices to enable more people to access clean energy. We also thank the government for tax exemptions on cylinders and other supportive efforts,” he added.

Comparing costs, he argued that charcoal and firewood are more expensive than Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), noting that a typical family using one tin of charcoal daily spends Sh2,000, totalling Sh60,000 a month, whereas an Oryx cylinder costs only Sh40,000.

Oryx Gas head of sales, Ms Caroline Sokwa, said that as Muslims and Christians unite in prayer and repentance, families will be preparing special meals to break their fasts.