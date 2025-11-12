Cooking gas prices surge in parts of Dar as dealers exploit disturbances

Dar es Salaam. Prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have surged in some parts of Dar es Salaam, as unscrupulous dealers reportedly exploit recent election-related chaos to take advantage of unsuspecting consumers.

A random survey by The Citizen in some parts of the city revealed such trend. In Goba for instance, a 15kg gas cylinder is now selling for Sh60,000, up from Sh58,000.

In Toangoma (Temeke) and Mbezi Luis, the same cylinder has risen from Sh55,000 to Sh58,000. A 6kg Oryx Gas cylinder now costs Sh25,000, up from Sh24,000.

However, an official from Oryx said the company had not adjusted its prices.

“We have not announced any price changes, but some dealers could be taking advantage of the recent unrest to cash in on consumers,” said a company official who requested anonymity.

Residents across the city have expressed growing concern over the price surge, which has made cooking gas increasingly unaffordable for many households.

They said the abrupt hike has disrupted their daily routines, forcing some families to revert to charcoal and firewood despite government efforts to promote cleaner energy sources.

A resident of Goba Lastanza, Ms Halima Juma, said the price increase came without notice or clear explanation, leaving families struggling to adjust their budgets.

“We call on the government and energy regulators to intervene and stabilise prices. This trend could undermine environmental conservation efforts and increase deforestation as people return to traditional fuels,” she said.

A small food vendor from Mbezi Luis, Sharon Aweso, expressed frustration, noting that the higher gas prices have squeezed their profits and may push food prices even higher.

“We urge the authorities to ensure fair pricing and transparency in the LPG supply chain to protect ordinary Tanzanians from further hardship,” she said.

According to the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura), LPG imports increased by 38 percent to 403,638 metric tonnes in the 2023/24 financial year, up from 293,167 metric tonnes the previous year.

The increase was attributed to ongoing government and private-sector campaigns promoting the use of clean energy sources over traditional fuels such as charcoal.

Oryx Gas led the market with a 35.2 percent share, followed by Taifa Gas Tanzania Limited with 32.1 percent. Manjis Gas, O Gas, Lake Gas, and Orange followed with 15.8, 7.9, 5.7, and 1.9 percent respectively.

The Executive Director of the Tanzania LPG Association, Amos Jackson, said the association could not speak for individual companies, as prices are determined by competition.

“The regulation of fuel and gas prices is still in progress. EWURA knows that price setting is at the discretion of each company, which must maintain fair and reasonable prices that don’t exploit consumers,” he said.

He added that if any company or distributor raises prices unfairly, EWURA has the authority to intervene.

“Some local agents may have increased prices depending on location, but they are not allowed to do so arbitrarily as that contravenes regulations,” he added.