University of Iringa commends Iringa High Court division for advancing access to justice

Iringa. The University of Iringa (UoI) has lauded the High Court of Tanzania, Iringa Division, for its sustained contribution to improving access to justice and bringing judicial services closer to communities across the region.

Addressing a delegation from the Iringa High Court Division on December 11, 2025 during a visit to the institution—part of the court’s 20th anniversary celebrations—the representative of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Advocate Kaleb Lameck Gamaya, said the establishment of the division in 2005 had significantly eased the burden previously faced by citizens and legal practitioners who were required to travel long distances to seek judicial services.

Advocate Gamaya noted that the presence of the High Court in Iringa has not only reduced costs and waiting times for litigants but has also enhanced practical training for law students.

He revealed that more than 70 per cent of UoI’s law students rely on the division for their clinical legal education, a development that has reduced the need for students to travel to Songea or Mbeya for court exposure.

“In the past, both citizens and students had to undertake long journeys to access judicial services. Today, cases are heard locally, expenses have decreased, and the backlog of cases has reduced considerably,” he said.

He added that the visit formed part of a series of activities marking the court’s 20th anniversary, urging members of the public to take advantage of free legal clinics jointly offered by UoI and judicial stakeholders. He further highlighted that the university has recently expanded its Legal Aid Unit, which now supports residents dealing with a wide range of legal challenges, including land disputes, inheritance matters, child maintenance issues, employment concerns, and family-related conflicts.

“We are committed to ensuring that citizens receive legal education and that those unable to afford legal representation are not denied access to justice,” Advocate Gamaya said.