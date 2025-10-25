Unknown assailants set police officer’s house on fire in Songwe

Songwe. Unknown individuals have set fire to the home of a ward police officer in Chitete Ward, Ileje District, destroying property valued at Sh2 million while the officer was away on official duty.

Songwe Regional Police Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Agustino Senga, confirmed the incident, saying the house, which belongs to Ward Police Officer Nsajigwa Mwajeka, was burnt down on October 22, 2025.

Commander Senga said he received a report from the Chitete Ward Executive Officer, Darkson Kamendu, while the house was still ablaze. The fire completely destroyed two rooms containing household items such as civilian clothing, kitchen utensils, maize, police uniforms, a bed, a mattress, and other belongings.

He added that the cause of the incident has not yet been established, but investigations have been launched to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Commander Senga further cautioned the public against linking the incident to politics, emphasising that it should not be associated with any political motives.

