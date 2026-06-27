Value addition in focus as Tanzania hosts 7th mining and investment conference

Dar es Salaam. The Government of the United Republic of Tanzania will host the 7th Tanzania Mining and Investment Conference (TMIC 2026) in Dar es Salaam as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen mineral beneficiation and accelerate industrial transformation.

The conference, organised through the Ministry of Minerals in collaboration with the Tanzania Chamber of Mines (TCM), is scheduled to take place from November 19 to 21, 2026 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC).

It will be held under the theme: “Value-Added Minerals: The Engine of Industrialisation and Economic Growth.”

Minister for Minerals, Anthony Mavunde

TMIC 2026 is expected to attract a wide range of participants, including governments, mining companies, investors, financial institutions, technology providers, researchers, policymakers and development partners, who will explore investment opportunities and strategic partnerships within Tanzania’s mining sector.

The event will focus on opportunities across the entire mineral value chain, from exploration and mine development to processing, refining and mineral-based manufacturing. It will also highlight advanced value-added products aimed at increasing the sector’s contribution to industrial growth.

The programme will feature high-level policy discussions, keynote presentations, technical sessions, business-to-business meetings, exhibitions and networking forums designed to promote investment, enhance technology transfer and strengthen international cooperation.

A Mining Exhibition will showcase innovations, products and services from across the mining ecosystem, while the event will conclude with the Mining Gala Night (Usiku wa Madini), which recognises excellence and contributions to the development of the sector.

Minister for Minerals Anthony P. Mavunde said the conference reflects Tanzania’s determination to transform its mineral wealth into industrial growth and sustainable economic development.

He said the government is committed to ensuring the mining sector creates employment, supports technological advancement and increases value addition within the country.

The Ministry of Minerals has invited mining companies, investors, equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, service providers and researchers to participate in TMIC 2026 and explore emerging opportunities in Tanzania’s mining industry.