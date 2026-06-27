Youth propose eight measures to strengthen peace, security as govt pledges action

Mbeya. Young people in Mbeya Region have proposed eight measures aimed at helping Tanzania maintain peace and security, with the government promising to work on the concerns and recommendations raised.

The proposals include accountability, equality, transparency, effective management, participation and implementation, while youths also called for the establishment of youth councils at community level to strengthen their direct representation in government structures.

The recommendations emerged during a two-day workshop under the Dumisha Amani (Sustain Peace) project, funded by the United Nations Peace and Development Trust Fund (UNPDF) through the United Nations Secretary-General's Peace and Security Sub-Fund.

The project, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Government of Tanzania, seeks to strengthen peace for sustainable development and is expected to cover four regions during its initial phase.

The workshop, held on June 26, brought together various groups, including motorcycle taxi operators (bodaboda), students, non-governmental organisations, online content creators and food vendors, with the aim of building capacity, identifying challenges and collecting recommendations from young people.

A student at the College of Business Education (CBE), Mbeya campus, Mr Jackson Kaaya, said strengthening peace and security in the country required prioritising implementation, equality, justice and effective supervision.

"We need to adhere to established laws and principles to ensure that what is implemented and supervised is done fairly and equally without favouring one side. However, young people must also be willing to participate before expecting to be involved," said Mr Kaaya.

Another participant, Mr Sylivester Julius, said sustaining peace and security would require improvements in governance systems, transparency, accountability and youth participation.

"Youth, as the nation's workforce, should be part of decision-making and demonstrate greater commitment to participating in inclusive social issues as the country moves towards the National Vision 2050," he said.

Ms Mariana Mwampinde urged the government to ensure gender equality while calling on young people to use social media responsibly rather than fuelling divisions.

"Youth should not only consume or spread information online. They should contribute positively to nation-building through cooperation while promoting equality and eliminating social divisions," she said.

Mbeya Regional Community Development Officer Mr Elukaga Mwalukasa said the government would work on the challenges raised by the youths, noting that some could be addressed in the short term while others would require medium and long-term interventions.

He said the workshop had helped identify challenges affecting different groups and created an opportunity to discuss economic opportunities that could empower young people.

"As a link between the government and citizens, I will ensure that all views collected are submitted to the relevant authorities for implementation," he said.

"We have engaged many groups, including food vendors and street traders. We have learnt the importance of presenting challenges peacefully while discussing opportunities and ways of improving economic wellbeing."

Dumisha Amani Project Analyst Mr Edmund Mbigili said the initiative aimed to strengthen peace for sustainable development in Tanzania and would initially be rolled out in four regions.

He said the project had received a positive response from young people, particularly in promoting peace, development and participation in resolving conflicts at different levels.

"The ideas presented by young people show a growing awareness and commitment to promoting peace. That is why we involved different groups, and what stood out was their focus on strengthening peace and development," he said.

Various youth groups in the Mbeya Region take part in a workshop organised under the Dumisha Amani Project, an initiative aimed at strengthening peace and promoting sustainable development in Tanzania through the United Nations Peace and Development Fund (UNPDF). The project is being implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Government of Tanzania.