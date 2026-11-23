Dar es Salaam. More than 1,000 young Tanzanians have received training in operating heavy machinery under a partnership between the Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta) and the Tanzania Chamber of Mines (TCM), as the mining industry seeks to strengthen its local skills base.

The initiative aims to equip young people with practical technical skills required by mining companies while bridging the gap between vocational training and the industry’s workforce needs.

The need for skilled workers is also creating opportunities for equipment suppliers to work with training institutions to prepare Tanzanians to operate increasingly sophisticated machinery. Nazim Material Handling is one of the machine suppliers.

The company’s director Hafidhali Ganji said closer collaboration between suppliers and training institutions was essential to developing local technical capacity and reducing reliance on specialised expertise that was not readily available in the country.

Speaking during the Mining and Investment Stakeholders Exhibition at the weekend, where his company showcased machinery used in mining operations, Mr Ganji said the expansion of mining activities was creating opportunities for businesses supplying equipment and related services. (Rosemary Mirondo)

“The government has created opportunities for us to conduct business. Miners can now access support through various government initiatives and financial institutions, including banks. As a company, we also benefit from these opportunities and support,” he said.

Nazim Material Handling has operated in the machinery business for 22 years, supplying different types of equipment used in mining.

Among the machines displayed at the exhibition was a Japanese-made Kobelco excavator, which Mr Ganji said could reduce fuel consumption by up to 25 percent.

He said fuel efficiency was particularly important to mining companies because heavy machinery operates for long hours, making fuel a significant component of operating costs.

However, he said supplying machinery also required reliable after-sales services, including spare parts, maintenance and technical support, to minimise disruptions to mining operations.

The company has technicians and offices in different parts of the country to provide assistance to customers, he said.

Meanwhile, VETA Principal Curriculum Officer at its headquarters, Audifas Tarimo, said the authority had partnered with TCM to develop six specialised curricula for advanced underground mining operations.

Mr Tarimo said the training was designed to respond to skills requirements at major mining operations, including Geita Gold Mine, Barrick, Bulyanhulu and Shanta.

Full certificate programmes based on the specialised curricula are scheduled to begin in January 2027 at VETA Moshi.

VETA is also conducting short-term courses at VETA Shinyanga in the operation of wheel loaders, excavators and forklifts, as well as lifting and rigging techniques.