







Dar es Salaam. More than 60 years after independence, Tanzania still lacks a public 50-metre swimming pool that meets international standards for training and major competitions, forcing athletes to seek suitable preparation facilities abroad at considerable cost.

Despite progress in several sporting disciplines, swimming has yet to benefit from infrastructure investment capable of providing athletes with training conditions comparable to those they encounter at international competitions, including the Olympic Games and World Championships.

Tanzania has swimming pools at hotels, schools, universities and various institutions, but most are 25 metres long or shorter. The challenge, therefore, is not simply the number of pools available, but their suitability for professional training and high-level competition.

The difference between a 25-metre and a 50-metre pool is significant in competitive preparation. In a short-course pool, swimmers have opportunities to turn and push off the wall midway, unlike in a 50-metre pool, where they must maintain their speed, strength and technique over a longer distance without turning.

This makes adequate training in conditions similar to those of the competitions they intend to enter essential. According to World Aquatics standards, a 50-metre pool for major international competitions must have a minimum width of 25 metres and a minimum depth of 2.5 metres.

It must also be equipped with competition starting blocks, electronic timing systems, touchpads for swimmers to register their finishes and other technical and safety infrastructure.

Government responsibility and legal obligations

The absence of such a facility is not a challenge that should be left solely to swimmers and the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA). The Government has a responsibility to create an enabling environment for sports development through policies, infrastructure investment and the allocation of resources to the sector.

That responsibility is reflected in the National Sports Council Act, Chapter 49, Revised Edition 2023. Section 4(1)(a) outlines the council's responsibilities in developing, promoting and regulating sports in collaboration with sports associations, including facilitating training, grants, sports facilities and equipment.

The responsibility is further reinforced by the Sports Development Fund, established under Section 6A of the Act. Section 6A(2)(b) provides for facilitating the construction and maintenance of sports infrastructure and equipment, while Section 6A(2)(d) covers talent identification and development, and Section 6A(2)(f) addresses the facilitation of athletes' training.

Against that backdrop, the construction of a 50-metre pool should be viewed as part of the country's obligation to develop sports rather than merely a request from swimming stakeholders.

However, despite the existence of legislation and institutions tasked with overseeing sports development, stakeholders have continued to highlight the importance of the facility without seeing lasting results.

Rushaka's experience

The impact of the absence of a 50-metre pool is evident in the experiences of swimmers who have represented Tanzania at major international competitions.

Khalid Rushaka, who represented Tanzania at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, says the first time he swam in a 50-metre pool was in 2007 at the World Championships in Melbourne, Australia, despite having already spent five years in the sport.

Rushaka began swimming in 2002 at the University of Dar es Salaam, where he learnt and developed his competitive abilities in a 33-metre pool (equivalent to 50 yards).

However, the competitions he took part in before then were held in 25-metre pools. He says the difference between the two pool lengths made him realise the importance of training in conditions similar to those of international competitions.

“When I competed at the World Championships in 2007, I realised how much more training I needed in a 50-metre pool to adapt to the conditions of competitions at that level,” he said.

After returning from Melbourne, he says he began travelling to Kasarani swimming pool in Nairobi, Kenya, for training camps alongside coach John Belela (JB) and Samson Makere as they prepared for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

He says they had to travel and stay in Kenya to get sufficient training time in a pool of the same length as the one they expected to use at the Olympics. According to Rushaka, preparing for major competitions requires several months of consistent training.

Relying on overseas training camps therefore increases swimmers' travel and accommodation expenses, while keeping them away from their families.

He saidTanzania needs a 50-metre pool that would give swimmers and coaches the opportunity to train regularly, monitor athletes' progress and organise domestic competitions to build young swimmers' experience before they represent the country internationally.

His hope is that the next generation of Tanzanian swimmers competing at World Championships or the Olympic Games will already be accustomed to the 50-metre distance through training and competitions at home, rather than having to adapt to those conditions upon arriving at international events.

TSA's position

Tanzania Swimming Association chairman David Mwasyoge says the absence of a modern pool increases the cost of preparing swimmers for international competitions, as they are forced to leave the country early in search of facilities that match competition conditions.

“Although World Aquatics covers the costs of swimmers, TSA, in collaboration with parents, is forced to raise additional funds to cover training expenses for swimmers, coaches and other officials, which are not paid for by the international federation,” said Mwasyoge.

“It is clear that a team has to depart early to familiarise itself with the competition infrastructure. TSA and parents therefore have to pay for food, accommodation and training for the additional period that is not included in World Aquatics' program,” he added.

“These costs could be avoided if we had infrastructure recognised by World Aquatics or other international federations. That would mean our swimmers departing at the scheduled time and arriving according to the established arrangements without incurring additional expenses,” he said. This situation makes families a crucial source of funding for athletes' preparations. Parents are forced to contribute towards travel, accommodation and training, potentially denying talented swimmers without financial means or sponsors the opportunity to compete.

The money could also be redirected towards equipment, nutrition and talent development programs at home.

Zanzibar misses out on competitions

The challenge is also evident in Zanzibar, where the absence of a pool meeting the required standards has affected the swimming association's ability to organise regular competitions.

Zanzibar Swimming Association (Chakuza) chairman Salmin Maulid Uledi says they have not organised internationally compliant swimming competitions for several years because of the lack of an Olympic-standard 50-metre pool.

He says Zanzibar has many talented young swimmers, but lacks the facilities to enable them to develop their abilities and pursue ambitions of competing at higher levels.

Uledi says although there is a Wahoo team pool owned by a school, the cost of using it has been a major obstacle for the association in organising training and competitions as required. “For many years, we used the Forodhani beach area for training.

However, those sessions were mainly about teaching swimmers how to stay afloat because we lacked essential equipment such as diving blocks, touchpads and other modern facilities,” he said. He says the area currently has large ships stationed there for specific operations, forcing them to look for alternative training locations.

Against that backdrop, he says: “We currently have no swimming competitions conducted in accordance with 50-metre pool standards. Instead, we have been organising Open Water competitions, which use the sea and measure swimmers' distances.”