Vodacom Tanzania bets $28 Million on M-Pesa’s future, and Tanzania’s

When M-Pesa launched in Tanzania nearly two decades ago, the concept of sending money through a mobile phone was still a novelty. The country’s financial landscape was dominated by cash.

The most common workaround for long-distance value transfer was purchasing airtime and sending it to a relative, who would sell it for physical currency. It was ingenious, but fragile.

Today, the picture could not be more different. Tanzania’s mobile money ecosystem has become one of the most dynamic in the world. According to the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority, active mobile money accounts surged 116 percent between 2021 and 2025, climbing from 35.3 million to 76.5 million. Volume for annual transactions over the same period leapt from 3.75 billion to 6.31 billion. By the end of 2025, nearly three quarters of all SIM cards in the country were linked to a mobile money wallet. For a nation of 71 million people, growing at roughly 2.9 percent each year, these statistics describe the central nervous system of the economy.

It is against this backdrop that Vodacom Tanzania is preparing to commence one of its most significant fintech infrastructure upgrades. A $28 million investment that will modernise the M-Pesa platform, transitioning from the legacy G2 system to a next-generation architecture designed for scale, reliability, and faster innovation.

Tanzania’s economy has consistently outpaced regional averages, with GDP growth projected at 6.3 percent for 2026 according to the International Monetary Fund. The population is young, urbanising and increasingly connected. Smartphone penetration crossed 41 percent by the close of 2025, while 5G coverage reached 30 percent of the population. Mobile subscriptions hit 106.9 million in the final quarter of 2025.

These metrics point to a country where digital financial services are embedded in everyday life. Ninety-four percent of Tanzanian respondents to GeoPoll’s 2025 Financial Services report use mobile money platforms, primarily for sending, receiving, and paying bills. More than 60 percent use mobile money daily, and for many, particularly in rural areas, M-Pesa serves as their primary financial account.

Vodacom Tanzania, which holds a 41.2 percent share of the mobile money market, has recognised that the infrastructure supporting this scale must stay ahead of demand. As Philip Besiimire, Chief Executive Officer of Vodacom Tanzania, puts it: “This investment is about futureproofing one of Tanzania’s most important financial platforms. We are strengthening the foundation of M-Pesa to ensure it remains secure, reliable and ready to support innovation at scale. Our customers deserve a platform that evolves with their needs.”

The migration to a modern fintech platform has been rigorously prepared, with multiple rounds of System Integration Testing, User Acceptance Testing, and full-scale dress rehearsals conducted to ensure a seamless transition. Customer balances, transaction histories, and integrations across the wider ecosystem will remain fully intact.

The upgraded platform will be capable of handling thousands of transactions per second, positioning M-Pesa for continued growth. A new active-active architecture will significantly reduce downtime, compressing maintenance windows from hours to minutes, while enhanced security protocols will strengthen protection of customer data and transactions.

Athumani Mlinga, Vodacom Tanzania’s IT and Billing Director, describes the shift: “Modernising the M-Pesa platform will allow us to introduce improvements more efficiently while maintaining the reliability customers expect.”

For the millions of Tanzanians who depend on M-Pesa daily, the modernisation will translate into a more stable platform, faster transaction processing, and stronger safeguards for personal financial data. It will also enable faster rollout of new financial products across savings, credit, payments, and enterprise solutions, ensuring the platform keeps pace with evolving customer needs.

The $28 million investment is best understood as a contribution to national digital infrastructure. M-Pesa is, in many respects, a public utility, a platform through which millions access financial services that would otherwise be beyond reach. Strengthening that platform strengthens the ecosystem it supports, from small traders in rural markets to urban businesses managing payments digitally.