What the Chadema fundraising debate reveals

The debate surrounding Chadema's finances has once again drawn public attention to a broader question: what sustains political parties financially, and what happens when confidence in fundraising comes under scrutiny?

Since Tanzania's return to multiparty politics in 1992, political parties have relied on a combination of membership contributions, public subsidies provided under the law and donations from individuals and institutions permitted by the country's legal framework. Like any political organisation, Chadema's ability to mobilise resources has often reflected its political momentum, organisational strength and supporters' confidence.

Over the years, the party has experienced periods of significant growth. One of the most notable was ahead of the 2015 General Election, when the late former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa joined the party, boosting its visibility and expanding its support base. However, political popularity alone does not necessarily translate into sustained financial support, as fundraising is influenced by several economic and organisational factors.

More recently, discussions within and around the party have focused on fundraising, financial accountability and the management of party resources. These conversations have generated differing interpretations about the possible causes of the current debate.

Some observers point to changes in the party's political priorities and messaging, while others argue that broader economic conditions, political competition and organisational challenges also play an important role. None of these explanations alone has been conclusively established.

Despite the ongoing debate, Chadema says its fundraising campaign continues to receive support from members and sympathisers. According to figures released by the party, it has so far raised Sh252.8 million towards a target of Sh334 million, leaving Sh81.2 million to reach its goal.

The figures suggest that the party continues to mobilise financial support, although they do not, by themselves, settle the wider discussion about the sustainability of its funding model.

For any political party, financial sustainability depends on more than fundraising drives. Internal accountability, transparency in the use of resources, trust among members and donors, and the ability to communicate a clear political vision all contribute to long-term financial resilience.

The current discussion therefore extends beyond Chadema. It raises broader questions about how political parties in Tanzania build and maintain financial credibility, diversify their sources of funding and strengthen internal governance.

As public expectations for accountability continue to grow, parties across the political spectrum are likely to face increasing pressure to demonstrate both financial transparency and effective stewardship of members' contributions.