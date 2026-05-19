Samia to attend Africa nuclear energy summit in Rwanda

President Samia Suluhu Hassan. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Julius Maricha

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to travel to Kigali, Rwanda, today to participate in the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa 2026 (NEISA 2026).

According to a statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications at State House, Mr Bakari Machumu, the summit will bring together government leaders, policymakers, investors, regulators and stakeholders in the energy sector to discuss the role of nuclear energy in strengthening energy security, industrialisation and sustainable development across Africa.

“The summit will bring together government leaders, policymakers, investors, regulators and stakeholders in the energy sector to discuss the role of nuclear energy in strengthening energy security, industrialisation and sustainable development across Africa,” the statement said.

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It added that “NEISA 2026 provides Tanzania with an opportunity to participate in Africa’s agenda on the safe use of nuclear technology in energy, health, agriculture, industry and research.”

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