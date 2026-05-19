Government warns against online insults and fabricated content

Arusha. The government has warned that it will not tolerate individuals using social media and other platforms to insult the State, spread inflammatory statements or publish content deemed contrary to Tanzanian moral values.

Authorities also said action would be taken against those spreading false information online, while encouraging citizens to raise legitimate concerns about government shortcomings.

The remarks were made yesterday in Arusha by the Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Dr Juma Homera, during training for state attorneys from the Office of the Solicitor General.

Dr Homera made the comments after the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Administration, Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Damas Ndumbaro, urged government lawyers to reflect on their role at a time when, he said, misinformation and attacks against the government were increasing.

The minister said the Police Force had continued taking action against individuals accused of making inflammatory remarks or sharing inappropriate online content.

He added that the government, in collaboration with the Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, had identified individuals accused of spreading immoral content online and submitted their names to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“People should speak about genuine mistakes made by the government, but for fabricated and false claims, the government will take action,” said Dr Homera.

He said the government was implementing laws governing online communication and cyber activities to safeguard peace, unity and public morality.

“There is major work continuing within the government to ensure peace, stability and national cohesion are maintained while protecting the broader interests of Tanzania,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Dr Ndumbaro said government lawyers had a responsibility to defend national interests both inside and outside courtrooms.

“When we see the government being insulted online through falsehoods that violate the law, what is our responsibility as lawyers?” he asked.

Dr Ndumbaro also warned that unresolved land disputes could threaten national peace if not addressed early.

According to him, data collected through the Samia Legal campaign shows that 36 percent of disputes reported nationwide are linked to land conflicts.

“If land disputes continue unchecked, they could endanger the peace our nation has built over many years,” he said.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Dr Ally Possi said the Office of the Solicitor General won 565 out of 641 civil cases concluded between July 2025 and March 2026, equivalent to 88.1 percent of all determined cases.

He said the victories saved the government Sh316.2 billion.

Dr Possi added that 18 arbitration cases concluded during the same period saved the government Sh6.8 billion and $418.1 million that could have been paid had the cases been lost.