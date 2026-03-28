Tanzania vocational education gets boost as 150 teachers head to India for skill upgrade

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s vocational education sector is set for a significant boost after 150 government instructors were selected for an intensive skills development programme in India, in a move aimed at strengthening practical training nationwide.

The teachers, drawn from across the country, are scheduled to depart on Sunday for specialised training designed to enhance hands-on teaching methods and technical expertise.

The initiative is expected to improve the quality of vocational education and better prepare graduates for the labour market.

The group was officially seen off at a ceremony attended by senior government officials, underscoring the state’s growing emphasis on practical skills development as a pillar of education reform.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adolf Mkenda, said the programme reflects a broader government strategy to elevate vocational and technical training in line with national development priorities.

“This direction has been consistently emphasised by the President, who has underscored the importance of practical skills. Having started this journey, there is no turning back. We will continue to send educators abroad to acquire knowledge and experience that will benefit the country,” he said.

Prof Mkenda urged the teachers to maximise the opportunity and return with tangible improvements in their teaching approaches.

“We expect to see real impact. Your work should clearly reflect the skills and exposure gained. It must be evident that the country’s investment in you is yielding results,” he added.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Prof Riziki Shemdoe, called on the participants to uphold discipline and professionalism throughout the training.

“You are ambassadors of change. Learn, observe and return ready to inspire others, while guiding further improvements in vocational education,” he said.

He noted that the initiative forms part of ongoing reforms aimed at aligning the education system with market-driven skills and industry demands.