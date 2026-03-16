BFT: Amateur boxers ready for Commonwealth Games

Dar es Salaam. The Boxing Federation of Tanzania (BFT) has expressed confidence that the country’s amateur boxers are ready to compete at the upcoming 2026 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 2 in Glasgow.

Speaking in an interview with The Citizen, BFT Secretary General Makore Mashaga said preparations are progressing well, noting that Tanzania currently has boxers across all amateur weight categories who are capable of representing the country at the prestigious multi-sport event.

Mashaga explained that the federation is now waiting for relevant authorities to confirm how many athletes Tanzania will be allowed to register for the Games. According to him, once the number of slots is announced, the federation will finalize the list of boxers who will make up the national team.

“We have amateur boxers in all weight divisions and they are ready to compete. At the moment we are waiting for the authorities to communicate how many boxers Tanzania will be allowed to send to the Commonwealth Games,” said Mashaga.

He added that the federation remains optimistic that the boxers will have enough time to fine-tune their preparations before the Games begin in Scotland.

Commonwealth Games bring together athletes from across the Commonwealth nations and are regarded as one of the most prestigious international sporting competitions.

For Tanzanian boxers, the event will provide an important platform to showcase their talent on a global stage and gain valuable international experience.

Apart from boxing, Tanzania is also expected to field athletes in several other disciplines during the Glasgow Games. Mashaga said the country will also be represented in athletics, swimming and judo as part of the national delegation.

Tanzania has historically performed strongly in athletics at major international competitions, while other sports are gradually building their presence through increased participation in continental and global events.

Mashaga believes the upcoming Games will offer Tanzanian athletes a chance not only to compete but also to measure their progress against some of the best competitors from across the Commonwealth.

“We are hopeful that our athletes will represent the country well and make Tanzanians proud,” he said.