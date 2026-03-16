Foreign and local stars heat up Premiership Golden Boot race

Dar es Salaam. As the 2025/2026 Tanzania Premier League season gathers momentum, the race for the Golden Boot award has developed into an exciting contest between foreign imports and local Tanzanian stars.

The scoring chart is currently led by DR Congo striker Fabrice Ngoye of Namungo FC. The forward has already netted eight goals this season, making him the most prolific striker in the league so far.

Ngoye’s consistency in front of goal has been crucial for Namungo as they aim to climb higher in the league standings. His sharp finishing and attacking movement have made him one of the standout performers of the campaign.

Hot on his heels is Angolan striker Laurindo “Depu” Aurelio of Young Africans SC, popularly known as Yanga. Depu, who joined the club during the mini transfer window, has quickly made his mark by scoring six goals and establishing himself as one of the most dangerous forwards in the competition.

His goals have played an important role in helping Yanga maintain their grip at the top of the table, as the defending champions continue to show their dominance early in the season.

Also tied on six goals are two local stars: Saleh Karabaka of JKT Tanzania and Feisal “Fei Toto” Salum of Azam FC. Their performances underline the growing influence of Tanzanian players in the league’s attacking charts, proving that local talents can match the impact of international signings.

Several players are also close behind with five goals each. These include Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube of Yanga, Paul Peter of JKT Tanzania, Edgar Williams of Dodoma Jiji FC, and Idd “Nado” Seleman of Azam FC.

With many matches still to be played, the competition for the league’s top scorer award remains wide open, with several forwards capable of taking the lead in the coming weeks.

The Golden Boot race is unfolding alongside a tightly contested league table. Yanga currently lead the standings, while Azam, JKT Tanzania and Simba SC remain close behind in the title chase. Interestingly, some of the top teams have played fewer matches compared to others, meaning the battle for both the championship and the scoring crown could intensify as the season progresses.

Last season, the Golden Boot was won by Jean Ahoua of Simba with 16 goals. In the 2023–24 campaign, Stephane Aziz Ki of Yanga claimed the award with an impressive 21 goals.

With several prolific forwards already finding their scoring rhythm, the battle for the 2025/2026 Golden Boot promises to be one of the most captivating storylines of the NBC Premier League season.