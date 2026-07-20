Wintender digital platform opens new opportunities for Tanzania’s private sector through e-procurement

Dar es Salaam. A digital procurement platform, Wintender, is transforming the way businesses in Tanzania access and compete for tender opportunities by providing a centralised ecosystem that connects suppliers, contractors, manufacturers and procuring entities.

The platform’s Business Lead, Mr Chambua Msanga, speaking with The Citizen on the role of digital innovation in improving access to procurement opportunities, said Wintender was developed to address challenges that have traditionally prevented many businesses from effectively participating in the tendering process.

He said many suppliers and service providers continue to face difficulties, including limited awareness of available tenders, complex procurement procedures, inadequate technical support during bid preparation, and challenges accessing financial solutions required to execute awarded contracts.

“Wintender was created to simplify the procurement journey by enabling businesses to discover opportunities, prepare competitive bids, win contracts and successfully execute projects,” Mr Msanga said.

Through its promise of “Apply. Win. Execute,” Wintender provides businesses with access to multiple tender opportunities from different sectors through a single digital platform while offering professional support in tender preparation, procurement expertise and contract execution solutions.

A team of Wintender experts demonstrating the Wintender e-procurement system to clients in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Msanga said the platform has already enabled businesses to participate in procurement opportunities with a combined market value of more than Tanzania Shillings 20 billion, allowing suppliers and contractors to compete for contracts with greater confidence.

He said Wintender is also helping businesses overcome information barriers by bringing procurement opportunities into one digital marketplace, reducing the time and resources companies spend searching for tenders from different sources.

“By creating a single platform where businesses can access opportunities, improve their tender readiness and receive the necessary support, Wintender is changing procurement from a complicated process into a strategic growth opportunity,” he said.

The platform connects suppliers and service providers with available contracts, helps contractors and manufacturers access market intelligence, and enables procuring entities to engage with a wider network of potential suppliers while improving transparency and efficiency in procurement processes.

Mr Msanga said Wintender’s contribution extends beyond technology by supporting the growth of Tanzania’s private sector, particularly small and medium enterprises seeking to expand into larger markets and participate in national development projects.

He said the platform supports Tanzania’s broader economic goals by promoting digital transformation, innovation and inclusive private sector growth, areas highlighted in the country’s Vision 2050 development agenda.

A team of Wintender experts demonstrating the Wintender e-procurement system to clients in Dar es Salaam.

As Tanzania continues to embrace digital solutions across different sectors, Mr Msanga said platforms such as Wintender will play an important role in creating a more accessible, transparent and competitive procurement environment.