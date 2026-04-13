Women trained in financial literacy

Namtumbo. More than 2,000 women from five wards in Namtumbo District have received financial literacy training aimed at strengthening their economic independence and protect them from fraud in informal savings and lending groups.

The training was organised by the District Community Development Office in collaboration with Vodacom Tanzania’s Ruvuma regional office.

Speaking during the opening session, Vodacom Ruvuma regional manager Simon Sagenge said that while the government recognises the role of women in the economy, limited access to secure financial services in rural areas remains a major challenge.

“For many years women have been victims of group leaders who disappear with their savings. Today, we are saying those days are over,” he said. The chairperson of the Union of Women Tanzania (UWT) in Namtumbo District, Ms Marry Fussi, said the district currently has 22 M-Koba groups, with at least one group in each ward, and members have already started saving.

“We are witnessing a transformation. Many women are saving their money safely without fear of being defrauded,” she said.

During the training, Vodacom officials outlined several key benefits of the M-Koba service for rural women, including enhanced security, as funds are stored digitally and remain safe even if a phone is lost.

They also noted improved transparency, with all group transactions visible to members via their mobile phones.