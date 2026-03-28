Women turn resilience into economic power across borders

Dar es Salaam. Women from five countries have shared their accounts of struggle and transformation, highlighting how resilience is being converted into economic power during an international Conference in Dar es Salaam.

The forum has brought together more than 100 delegates from Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Haiti, India and Tanzania at the Tanzania Gender Networking Programme (TGNP), focusing on women’s empowerment and gender equality through lived experiences rather than policy alone.

Participants detailed how access to training and networks has enabled them to move from marginalisation to economic participation, particularly in the informal sector.

TGNP project coordinator Ms Anna Sangai said the Engage programme has strengthened women’s leadership and entrepreneurship, enabling many to start businesses and take up decision-making roles.

“Women are now more confident to lead, generate income and contribute to social and economic change,” she said.

From Ethiopia, Ms Masresha Assefa recounted how women broke into male-dominated fields after receiving technical training.

“We were underestimated, but we learnt to repair water pumps, secured local government contracts and now earn an income while gaining respect,” she said.

Another Ethiopian participant, Ms Genet Tilahun, said the programme had empowered rural women to engage in advocacy, including campaigns on gender-responsive budgeting.

From Haiti, Ms Assuntha Fleurant highlighted the determination of young women navigating economic hardship.

“Despite the challenges, women and youth are pushing forward. That resilience is driving change in our communities,” she said.

Organisers said the initiative, coordinated by the Coady Institute with support from the Government of Canada, provides a platform for women to exchange experiences and scale solutions.