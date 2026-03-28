Women turn resilience into economic power across borders

Dar es Salaam. Women from five countries have shared their accounts of struggle and transformation, highlighting how resilience is being converted into economic power during an international Conference in Dar es Salaam.
The forum has brought together more than 100 delegates from Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Haiti, India and Tanzania at the Tanzania Gender Networking Programme (TGNP), focusing on women’s empowerment and gender equality through lived experiences rather than policy alone.
Participants detailed how access to training and networks has enabled them to move from marginalisation to economic participation, particularly in the informal sector.