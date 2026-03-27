In the dark together: Tanzania’s love-hate relationship with electricity

They say “mteja mfalme", but when it comes to electricity, many would argue the crown feels slightly misplaced.

The relationship between customers and 'Tunakuangazia Maisha yako ya Sasa na Ya Baadae' often feels less like royalty and more like a daily test of patience.

Here, power shows up unannounced, leaves without explanation, and returns just when you’ve adjusted to its absence.

It interrupts routines mid-task, mid-cooking, mid-work, mid-everything, turning ordinary moments into small survival exercises.

Electricity has personality. A very bold one. It arrives unannounced, full of energy and confidence, powering everything at once like it is trying to make up for lost time.

Then it disappears just as dramatically, often mid-task, mid-conversation, mid-life. No warning. No apology. Just darkness and the sudden realisation that you were, in fact, not as emotionally prepared as you thought.

And so we adapt. Of course we do. We are a nation of highly trained improvisers. We charge phones like we are preparing for a survival documentary.

Candles and torches become permanent residents of every household, not for romance, but for survival. Even phone battery percentages are monitored with the seriousness of financial markets.

We keep them in strategic locations all over the house, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom, possibly even emotionally. We know the exact sound of a generator being switched on and treat it like a national anthem.

Daily life becomes a carefully choreographed negotiation with uncertainty. Cooking is no longer just cooking but a gamble. Will the rice finish before the power disappears? Will the blender betray you halfway through your smoothie ambitions? There is no way of knowing. That is the thrill.

Work life is equally exciting, especially for those of us enjoying the modern privilege of remote work. Nothing says professional excellence like a Zoom meeting freezing at the exact moment you are making a brilliant point.

Electricity cuts have turned productivity into a guessing game. Deadlines are now flexible concepts, shaped by whether or not your laptop decided to survive the day.

Economically, the impact is less charming. Small businesses carry the emotional weight of every power cut. Salons pause mid-braid, barbers stand frozen mid-fade, and food vendors suddenly become philosophers of refrigeration. Refrigerators, of course, do their best impression of storage boxes with trust issues.

And let us not even discuss stock loss. Products spoil, machines stall, and income quietly evaporates while electricity takes its unscheduled break. Industries requiring constant power simply learn to develop trust issues. Manufacturing slows, digital services stutter, and everyone collectively agrees that stability is, unfortunately, still in beta testing.

Yet, in a strange twist of national bonding, power cuts do unite us. Across neighbourhoods, incomes, and professions, one question reigns supreme… Is it just my house? For a brief, beautiful moment, equality is achieved.

No VIP treatment. No special exemptions. Just shared darkness and shared confusion.

So yes, “mteja mfalme” is a nice slogan. Truly inspiring. But in reality, the king is often left waiting, fanning himself in the dark, wondering whether his crown has been charged.