Yas employees support maternal care at Ubungo Hospital

Dar es Salaam. Expectant mothers seeking care at Ubungo District Hospital are set to benefit from improved maternal health services following a donation of maternity supplies and medical equipment by employees of Yas Tanzania.

The donation, made through the Tumaini Campaign, an employee-driven initiative, is intended to strengthen the hospital’s capacity to care for pregnant women and mothers during childbirth.

Ubungo District Hospital Medical Officer in Charge Dr Chrispin Kayola said the facility receives nearly 150 expectant mothers a month during the low season, with about half requiring surgical care.

“We receive nearly 150 expectant mothers a month during a low season such as this, and about half of them require surgical care. This equipment is therefore very important to our hospital and will give our healthcare workers additional resources to support mothers,” he said.

The donated items include maternity kits, khangas, maternity examination beds, bedsheets, aprons and wheelchairs.

Yas Tanzania Chief Human Resources Officer Caroline Kavishe said the campaign was initiated by employees seeking to make a contribution to communities beyond their day-to-day work.

“Tumaini is driven by our employees, who have chosen to stand with expectant mothers during one of the most important moments in their lives. We want our people to be proud not only of the work they do, but also of the difference they can make in their communities,” she said.

Yas Tanzania External Affairs Manager for Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs Rukia Mtingwa said the initiative was inspired by challenges women face during pregnancy and childbirth.

“Every mother who goes to hospital to give birth hopes to deliver safely, hold her baby in her arms and return home. We asked ourselves what we could do to support that journey, and that is why our employees came together and started the Tumaini Campaign,” she said.

Ms Mtingwa said Yas viewed its role in communities as extending beyond telecommunications and technology services.

“When we talk about Mtandao wa Viwango, it is not only about mobile services, internet and technology. It is also about the standards we set in how we contribute to the communities we serve,” she said.