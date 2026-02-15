Yas flags off 10 winners for an exclusive trip to Dubai as part of its first anniversary celebrations

Dar es Salaam. Yas has seen off 10 customers heading to Dubai after emerging winners in the company’s anniversary campaign, Tunasheherekea Pamoja – Mwaka Mmoja wa Yas. The send-off event, held in Dar es Salaam, marked a key moment in the brand’s first-year celebration since its transformation.

Addressing guests at the Julius Nyerere Terminal III Airport, the Zonal Director for Dar North, Aidan Komba, said the full paid trip reflects the company’s appreciation for customers who have supported Yas throughout its growth journey in the past year. He noted that the rebrand has been followed by improvements in service quality, wider network coverage, and stronger customer engagement across Tanzania.

The campaign, which began on 23rd January, has rewarded more than 70 customers with prizes ranging from cash, smartphones, to 5G routers.

Komba said the rewards form part of a broader effort to give back to Yas customers while acknowledging their role in driving the brand’s progress.

He added that the anniversary campaign has helped reinforce the company’s relationship with its users as Yas continues promoting wider uptake of digital services. The initiative comes at a time when the company is rapidly expanding its 4G and 5G network footprint to meet growing demand for fast and reliable connectivity.

One of the winners, Miss Violeth Lema from Arusha, said the campaign has been a refreshing way of connecting customers from different parts of the country. She recalled almost ignoring the call that brought her the good news. “When I first saw the customer care number 100, I almost didn’t pick up. I thought it was something ordinary. When I finally answered, I was told I had won a trip to Dubai. I was overwhelmed with joy and could not believe it.”

Komba congratulated all 10 winners, noting that they carry with them the spirit of the brand and its customers as they embark on the trip. He also emphasized that the anniversary campaign is still ongoing, encouraging customers to continue taking part by using the full range of Yas services from voice and data bundles to internet packages and other key products for a chance to win upcoming rewards. He added that the promotion will culminate in a grand prize of 100 million shillings to be awarded at the close of the campaign.