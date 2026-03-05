Yas hosts community iftar for Mbagala residents during Ramadan

Dar es Salaam. Yas Tanzania has hosted a community iftar for residents of Mbagala, bringing together customers, religious leaders and community members as part of its Ramadan outreach activities.

The gathering, held in Dar es Salaam, was led by the company’s Zonal Director for Dar South, Robert Kasulwa, who said the initiative reflects the telecom firm’s appreciation for the strong relationship it enjoys with customers across the country.

Mr Kasulwa noted that the shared iftar is part of the company’s tradition of engaging with communities during the holy month of Ramadan, particularly in urban and peri-urban areas where reliable communication services are essential for daily activities.

He said the company continues to invest heavily in network infrastructure to ensure customers enjoy faster and more reliable connectivity. According to him, the company currently offers the widest 4G coverage in the country and has also rolled out 5G services in several strategic cities.

“Our goal is to ensure customers can communicate seamlessly, manage their businesses efficiently and access information in real time, especially during this sacred month when communication becomes even more meaningful,” he said.

During the event, the company also announced that its HIKMA service, which provides Islamic teachings and religious content, will be available free of charge throughout the fasting period.

Through the service, users can access teachings on Laylat al-Qadr, Zakat al-Fitr, Eid al-Fitr, the virtues of fasting, as well as various supplications, dhikr and guidance on Taraweeh prayers.

Mr Kasulwa said the initiative underscores the company’s commitment to supporting communities by aligning its services with values that are important to Tanzanians.

“Ramadan is a time of reflection, compassion and unity. As a company, we deeply respect these values and that is why we prioritise staying close to the community during this period,” he said.