Yas hosts iftar for over 1,000 residents at Magomeni Market

Dar es Salaam. Yas has hosted a Ramadan iftar for more than 1,000 residents at Magomeni Market, bringing together customers, religious leaders and community stakeholders in a show of unity and corporate engagement.

The gathering, held on February 24 in Dar es Salaam, formed part of the company’s annual Ramadan outreach programme aimed at strengthening ties with communities.

Speaking at the event, Yas Dar North Zonal Director Aidan Komba said the holy month offers an opportunity to reinforce shared values of generosity and togetherness.

“Ramadan is a time for generosity and unity. By sharing iftar with the Magomeni residents, we celebrate our values as a company and reaffirm our commitment to building meaningful relationships with our customers,” he said.

Mr Komba noted that the telecommunications firm plans to host Ramadan iftars for more than 10,000 customers across several regions, including the Coast Region, Tanga and Zanzibar, as part of its wider community engagement efforts.

He also highlighted ongoing investments in telecommunications infrastructure, including expansion of 4G coverage nationwide and enhanced 5G services in major urban centres to ensure reliable connectivity for communication, business and access to information during Ramadan.

In support of the holy month, the company is also providing free access to its Islamic content platform, offering daily duas, Ramadan teachings and Taraweeh programmes to customers.

Residents who attended the event welcomed the initiative, saying it strengthened community spirit and reinforced the company’s relationship with its customers.

Speaking on behalf of attendees, Masoud Masoud said the gathering reflected the company’s appreciation of local communities and helped foster unity during Ramadan.