Yas shifts focus to customer experience with new quality network campaign

Dar es Salaam. Telecommunications firm Yas Tanzania has launched a new campaign dubbed “Zingatia Mtandao wa Viwango” (Experience a quality network), marking a strategic shift from infrastructure expansion to enhancing customer experience.

The campaign, unveiled on Tuesday in Dar es Salaam, comes after the company’s cumulative investment of over Sh1 trillion in network expansion and modernization, aimed at improving coverage, speed and service reliability across the country.

Speaking at the launch, the company’s Chief Technology and Information Officer, Emmanuel Mallya, said the initiative reflects a transition in focus—from building network capacity to ensuring customers fully benefit from it.

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“We have spent years expanding and upgrading our network infrastructure. Now, the emphasis is on how customers experience that investment in their daily lives,” he said.

Mr Mallya noted that the improved network is designed to support a wide range of activities, including online business, digital learning, entertainment streaming and agricultural services, underscoring the growing importance of connectivity in Tanzania’s socio-economic development.

According to the company, its network currently comprises more than 4,800 sites nationwide—about 1,000 more than its closest competitor—enabling coverage of over 95 percent of the population, including rural and previously underserved areas.

Beyond tower expansion, Yas has also invested in fibre optic infrastructure to boost backbone capacity and enhance data speeds. The firm provides 4G connectivity across all its sites and has begun rolling out 5G services in selected towns to meet rising demand for high-speed internet.

The campaign is being introduced at a time when competition in Tanzania’s telecommunications sector is increasingly shifting from pricing to service quality, as consumers become more discerning about network performance.

Industry analysts say such investments are critical amid rapid growth in smartphone usage, mobile financial services and digital entrepreneurship, all of which depend on reliable internet access.

Yas has also received international recognition for its performance, having been ranked Tanzania’s fastest network for three consecutive years by global internet analytics firm Ookla, based on Speedtest data.

However, Mr Mallya emphasised that speed alone is not sufficient. “We want to highlight consistency, accessibility and reliability as key aspects of network quality,” he said.

He added that improved performance allows users to conduct business transactions more efficiently, access online education without disruption and enjoy seamless entertainment services.

Through the Zingatia Mtandao wa Viwango campaign, the company aims to influence consumer behaviour by encouraging users to prioritise quality when choosing network providers.

The campaign will be rolled out across multiple platforms, including mass media, digital channels and on-ground activations, with messaging centred on the everyday benefits of a high-quality network.