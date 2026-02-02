Yas, Xiaomi launch Redmi Note 15 series to boost digital access

Dar es Salaam. Telecoms company Yas has partnered with global technology firm Xiaomi to introduce the Redmi Note 15 Series to the Tanzanian market, a move aimed at expanding access to affordable digital devices amid the country’s growing reliance on technology.

The new smartphone range is positioned to meet the needs of users who increasingly depend on digital tools for education, business and everyday communication.

Under the launch, the devices are priced as follows: the Redmi Note 15 (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) at Sh575,000; Redmi Note 15 (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) at Sh660,000; Redmi Note 15 Pro (256GB, 5G) at Sh850,000; and the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ (256GB, 5G) retailing at Sh1.15 million.

Yas said the partnership underscores its ambition to go beyond traditional telecom services by positioning itself as a digital enabler for individuals and businesses.

Speaking at the launch, Yas Mid Segments and Youth Manager Ikunda Ngowi said young people and middle-income earners were driving much of Tanzania’s digital growth, yet many still lacked access to capable and affordable devices.

“The Redmi Note 15 Series responds to this challenge by offering reliable, high-performance smartphones at accessible prices,” he said. “When combined with Yas’ data and financial services, these devices become practical tools for learning, creativity and entrepreneurship.”

Xiaomi Tanzania Marketing Manager Eric Mkomoye said the collaboration aligns with the company’s mission of making quality technology widely accessible.

“The Redmi Note 15 Series brings together performance, design and affordability, making it suitable for users who want dependable smartphones without excessive costs,” he said. “Working with Yas enables us to reach more communities, including students, entrepreneurs and everyday users who rely on digital platforms to connect and transact.”

Digital tools have become increasingly central to daily life across Tanzania, with students accessing online learning resources, traders using social media and mobile money to run businesses, transport operators relying on navigation apps and cashless payments, and farmers turning to digital platforms for weather updates and market information.

According to the companies, the Redmi Note 15 Series is designed to meet these demands by balancing performance, durability and cost.