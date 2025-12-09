Youth challenged to lead East Africa’s anti-corruption drive

Dar es Salaam. As the world marks International Anti-Corruption Day today, December 9, 2025 the East African Parliamentary Network Against Corruption (EAPNAC) has urged the region’s youth to champion integrity, transparency, and accountable governance.

This year’s global theme, “Uniting Youth Against Corruption: Building Tomorrow’s Integrity,” places young people at the centre of efforts to eradicate graft—one of the most persistent threats to development, peace, and social justice across East Africa.

Corruption continues to erode public trust, limit economic opportunities, and weaken essential services. Its impact is particularly severe for young people, many of whom face restricted access to quality education, healthcare, and employment.

A 2024 international youth essay competition further revealed how corruption undermines youth participation in civic life and obstructs their ability to build secure futures.

With East Africa’s youth population estimated at 140 million in 2022, EAPNAC says young people represent the region’s strongest force for change.

The network highlights three reasons youth must be central in anti-corruption efforts: they aredisproportionately affected by corruption; they represent the continent’s future leadership and workforce; and they are tech-savvy innovators capable of using digital tools to detect and report wrongdoing.

EAPNAC President, Mr Clément Musangabatware, stressed that empowering youth is essential to building a more accountable region.

“Young people have the creativity, the courage, and the digital skills our region needs to dismantle corruption,” he said, adding: “If we are to build tomorrow’s integrity, we must start today by equipping youth to lead this fight.”He noted that safeguarding whistle-blowers, strengthening governance systems, and promoting youth leadership are necessary steps towards long-term accountability. Technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, he added, hold significant potential in exposing corruption when responsibly applied.

Established by the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) in 2024, EAPNAC seeks to reinforce parliamentary oversight, update anti-corruption legislation, and foster a culture of zero tolerance for graft across the region.Marking this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day, EAPNAC is calling on governments, the private sector, civil society, regional bodies, academic institutions and—most importantly—young people to unite in the fight against corruption.