Youth, persons with disabilities urged to seize opportunities under Vision 2050

Dar es Salaam. Young people, especially those living with disabilities, have been urged to take advantage of opportunities expected under the implementation of Vision 2050 to ensure inclusive participation in the country’s development.

A representative from the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Social Welfare Officer Ismail Salehe, said the government plans to expand employment, loan and business support programmes targeting youth, women and persons with disabilities.

He said the government will work with civil society organisations (CSOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to ensure information about Vision 2050 and related opportunities reaches all groups.

“Various ministries will work through their agencies, together with civil society and non-governmental organisations, to ensure the public understands Vision 2050 and the opportunities available,” he said.

Mr Salehe spoke during a youth stakeholders’ symposium organised by the Tanzania Gender Networking Programme (TGNP) in partnership with Sightsavers. The meeting discussed challenges facing young people with disabilities in accessing economic opportunities.

Participants reviewed how the country’s development agenda, which follows Vision 2025, is expected to affect young people with disabilities, and shared experiences from individuals who have started businesses or found employment despite facing barriers.

Speakers said many young people with disabilities still face difficulties in accessing capital, skills training and employment due to social stigma and limited support systems.

However, they said programmes planned under Vision 2050 could help address these challenges if properly implemented. Mr Salehe encouraged young people to seek information and participate in available programmes.

Sightsavers Tanzania senior programme officer Saina Mahele said inequalities in health, education and employment continue to affect women and persons with disabilities.

She said global reports show progress towards gender equality remains slow, with many women still living in poverty due to limited access to services and economic opportunities.