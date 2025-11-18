Zanzibar clove farmers reap gains from rapid shift to digital payments

Pemba. Clove farmers in Zanzibar are experiencing faster, safer, and more transparent payments following the rollout of a new digital payment system developed by Mixx in partnership with the Zanzibar State Trading Corporation (ZSTC).

The system, introduced earlier this year, is transforming how the islands’ most iconic crop is traded—cutting delays, limiting cash-related risks, and improving accountability across the value chain.

Speaking at the Vuna na Mixx farmers’ celebration event in Pemba, Chake Chake District Commissioner Mgeni Khatib Yahya praised the collaboration between government agencies and private-sector innovators for modernising one of Zanzibar’s oldest economic activities.

“This digital payment system has simplified the entire process and strengthened transparency and efficiency,” she said. “It ensures farmers are paid safely and on time. I commend Mixx and ZSTC for a partnership that is bringing real economic benefits to our clove farmers.”

Hon. Mgeni encouraged farmers to continue investing in their farms and planting more seedlings to help Zanzibar reach its 2025 production target of 20,000 tonnes. She also warned against the smuggling of cloves, stressing that the practice undermines the national economy and the livelihoods of law-abiding growers.

The Vuna na Mixx ceremony celebrated farmers who have embraced the digital platform, awarding prizes ranging from a Suzuki Carry, four Boxer motorcycles, bicycles, and smartphones—recognition aimed at reinforcing trust in the new system.

Aziz Said Ali, Director at Yas Zanzibar, said the initiative demonstrates Mixx’s commitment to supporting farmers while contributing to the country’s digital transformation agenda.

“More than TZS 40 billion has been paid out to farmers through Mixx since July,” he said. “Over 11,000 agents have secured income opportunities, and the government has collected more than TZS 192 million in taxes. This is a direct contribution to Zanzibar’s digital and economic growth.”

He added that the digital system continues to strengthen accountability, reduce payment risks, and boost household income.

ZSTC Managing Director Soud Said Ali said the partnership with Mixx has modernised an industry that previously relied heavily on manual, cash-based processes.

“Before this system, farmers faced long delays and uncertainty,” he said. “Today, every farmer receives payment instantly on their mobile phone. That is a major milestone for the sector.”

He noted that farmers can now also access additional services—including health insurance and digital financial products—through the platform, improving both economic and social well-being.

The event brought together government officials, private-sector representatives, development partners and clove farmers from across Zanzibar, underscoring the growing momentum behind digital transformation in the spice islands.



