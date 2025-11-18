Govt joins global push for better preterm babies’ care

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has joined the global community in marking World Prematurity Day, commemorated this year under the theme Give Preterm Babies the Best Start to Life for Better Health.

The observance comes at a time when the country continues to face high numbers of premature births, with more than 250,000 babies born preterm each year.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Health shows that one in every ten babies in Tanzania is born prematurely. Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 15 million babies are born preterm annually, with more than one million dying from related complications—making prematurity one of the world’s leading causes of neonatal deaths.

In response to this challenge, the government says it is intensifying efforts to strengthen maternal and newborn care.

Key interventions include the construction of specialised neonatal wards, expansion of infrastructure for treating sick and premature newborns, procurement and distribution of essential medical equipment, and continuous training of healthcare workers to enhance their capacity to manage preterm births.

According to the ministry, this year’s theme underscores the urgency of ensuring that every premature baby receives timely medical attention, adequate nutrition and strong support from parents, health workers and the wider community to survive, grow and reach full developmental potential.

Providing further context on what constitutes a premature birth, Dr Living Colman, a gynaecologist at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), said preterm babies are those delivered before 37 completed weeks of pregnancy.

The causes vary, he explained, and may include infections, medical complications during pregnancy or circumstances that necessitate early induction of labour or caesarean delivery.

“Many premature babies need to remain in hospital for weeks or even months for treatment until their organs are fully developed and they no longer require specialised medical support,” Dr Colman said. “They must also reach a point where they can maintain their body temperature and attain the required body weight.”

He added that although notable progress has been achieved through government investment in maternal and neonatal services, further efforts are needed—particularly in promoting community awareness of the importance of early antenatal clinic attendance and in ensuring continuous improvements in neonatal care to further reduce deaths linked to prematurity.

Neonatal specialist Dr Julius Twoli noted that among the recommended interventions is the widely recognised skin-to-skin, or kangaroo mother care, approach.